ETV Bharat / sports

'Working On Harry Kane': Witch Doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam's Claim Goes Viral After Ghana-England Game

After the result, England and Ghana are level at four points each in Group L, with the former occupying the top spot while the latter at the second position in the group.

After Kane’s performance, a witch doctor in Ghana has become a viral sensation as he claimed that he is putting a curse on the England skipper. Some of the users even claimed that the curse worked and that was the reason behind Kane not scoring in the fixture.

Hyderabad: England suffered a frustrating night on their second matchday as they were held to a goalless draw by Ghana. Ghana showed a solid defensive performance, but Harry Kane missing an easy opportunity also played a part in the draw. Kane had a chance to give England a lead in the second half, but he fired a shot above the net, and it became a talking point of the match soon.

An unusual claim has surfaced after the match, where the Ghanaian witch doctor had said that he is working on the English striker so that he doesn’t score against Ghana.

According to the Daily Star, Bonsam had claimed before the match he knows exactly what is needed to stop star England striker Harry Kane.

“I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions. I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country,” he had claimed.

Although the claims of Bonsam’s curse working on Harry Kane’s form are unverified, the witch doctor later posted a video on Facebook suggesting his subsequent actions could ‘release’ Kane, and he might score again.

“I am the most powerful spiritualist in the whole world now I am going to release Harry Kane so that his next match he can score a goal,” Bonsam captioned the three-minute video.

“Harry, I will come and visit you, ok we are brothers I love you so much,” he added.

England’s next fixtures

England will lock horns with Panama in a Group L fixture on Sunday, June 27. The English team beat Croatia by 4-2 in their campaign opener and played a 0-0 draw. They are at the top in Group L, bagging four points from two matches and a goal difference of two, which is superior to the other teams in the group.