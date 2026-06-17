FIFA World Cup 2026: German Team Faces Snake Threat At Base Camp In North Carolina
German captain Joshua Kimmich has expressed concern over the snake threat near the base camp in North Carolina.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tactics and opponents are concerns for a football team, but not for the German team in the ongoing Football World Cup. They are now also worried about what might be hiding in the grass after spotting a snake near their base camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
According to a report by the BBC, Germany captain Joshua Kimmich opened up about the slithering problem in the camp. They also reported that similar complaints have come from the Swiss and Norwegian teams too.
"In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass," Kimmich was quoted as saying.
The report further added that Kimmich and his team-mates witnessed a copperhead, which is a venomous snake commonly found in North Carolina.
Joshua Kimmich reveals that the players encountered a venomous snake around the base camp in Winston-Salem yesterday: " we saw a snake yesterday, we were told it was venomous. if you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. i don't think you'll die, but it's certainly… pic.twitter.com/KbMlGUeCY3— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 16, 2026
"The Swiss marked a certain area, external in their San Diego camp, as a 'snake area' before the tournament," the report mentioned.
"We saw a snake yesterday; we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous. I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly," he said.
Germany started their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 with the fixture against debutants Curacao, thrashing the opposition with 7-1 win.
"Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you're bitten, it stops being funny very quickly," Kimmich said
"Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you're bitten, it stops being funny very quickly," Kimmich said.
"We're here trying to prepare for the biggest tournament in football, and suddenly players are looking at the ground before every step they take,”he added.
Norway captain Kristian Thorstvedt said he wasn't particularly pleased to know that copperheads are common in North Carolina.
"We're here trying to prepare for the biggest tournament in football, and suddenly players are looking at the ground before every step they take," Thorstvedt said.
"I'm not happy at all to hear that.” he added.