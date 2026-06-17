ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: German Team Faces Snake Threat At Base Camp In North Carolina

Hyderabad: Tactics and opponents are concerns for a football team, but not for the German team in the ongoing Football World Cup. They are now also worried about what might be hiding in the grass after spotting a snake near their base camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

According to a report by the BBC, Germany captain Joshua Kimmich opened up about the slithering problem in the camp. They also reported that similar complaints have come from the Swiss and Norwegian teams too.

"In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass," Kimmich was quoted as saying.

The report further added that Kimmich and his team-mates witnessed a copperhead, which is a venomous snake commonly found in North Carolina.

"The Swiss marked a certain area, external in their San Diego camp, as a 'snake area' before the tournament," the report mentioned.

"We saw a snake yesterday; we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous. I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly," he said.