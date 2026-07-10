FIFA World Cup 2026: France Beat Morocco 2-0 To Move Into Semi-Finals
Mbappé’s goal in the 60th minute was the 20th of his World Cup career, moving him one behind Argentina captain Lionel Messi.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:42 AM IST
FOXBOROUGH, Mass: Kylian Mbappé had a goal and an assist after missing a first-half penalty kick, Ousmane Dembélé scored the other goal, and France beat Morocco 2-0 Thursday in the World Cup quarterfinals.
Les Bleus will face either Spain or Belgium in the semifinals in Dallas on Tuesday. Mbappé’s goal in the 60th minute was the 20th of his World Cup career, moving him one behind Argentina captain Lionel Messi.
Dembélé scored his fifth goal of the tournament in the 66th. France beat Morocco by the same score in the semifinals of the 2022 tournament in Qatar when the Atlas Lions became the first African team to make it that far. France now remains on track to become only the third nation to play in the final of three consecutive World Cups.