ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: France Beat Morocco 2-0 To Move Into Semi-Finals

France's forward Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough on July 9, 2026. ( AFP )

FOXBOROUGH, Mass: Kylian Mbappé had a goal and an assist after missing a first-half penalty kick, Ousmane Dembélé scored the other goal, and France beat Morocco 2-0 Thursday in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Les Bleus will face either Spain or Belgium in the semifinals in Dallas on Tuesday. Mbappé’s goal in the 60th minute was the 20th of his World Cup career, moving him one behind Argentina captain Lionel Messi.