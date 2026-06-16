ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: 68-Year-Old Record Gets Broken With Draw Between Iran and New Zealand

Hyderabad: Iran and New Zealand produced a thrilling draw at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they shared points with a 2-2 draw in the Group G opener at the Los Angeles Stadium. The match was not only memorable for the exciting action on the pitch but also inked the 2026 edition in the record books, particularly on Day 5 of the tournament.

The draw between Iran and New Zealand was the fourth draw of the day- a feat which hasn’t happened in 68 years in the tournament’s history. The previous instance when four matches on the same day ended in a draw was in the 1958 edition in Sweden.

In 1958, Sweden played a goalless draw against Wales while England and Australia ended in a 2-2 draw. Paraguay played 3-3 draw against Yugoslavia while West Germany played a thrilling 2-2 draw against Northern Ireland.

Monday’s World Cup action saw four matches end up without a winner. Cape Verde held Spain to a goalless draw in the opening match of the day. Belgium and Egypt finished 1-1, while Saudi Arabia and Uruguay also split points with a 1-1 draw. Iran and New Zealand completed the proceedings with a 2-2 draw in the last fixture of the day.