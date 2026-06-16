FIFA World Cup 2026: 68-Year-Old Record Gets Broken With Draw Between Iran and New Zealand
Iran and New Zealand played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G opener.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Iran and New Zealand produced a thrilling draw at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they shared points with a 2-2 draw in the Group G opener at the Los Angeles Stadium. The match was not only memorable for the exciting action on the pitch but also inked the 2026 edition in the record books, particularly on Day 5 of the tournament.
The draw between Iran and New Zealand was the fourth draw of the day- a feat which hasn’t happened in 68 years in the tournament’s history. The previous instance when four matches on the same day ended in a draw was in the 1958 edition in Sweden.
Perfectly balanced, as all things should be ⚖️— FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 16, 2026
For the first time since 15 June 1958, and just the second time in FIFA World Cup history, there have been four draws in a single day at the @FIFAWorldCup 🤝 pic.twitter.com/d8rZzJMjs9
In 1958, Sweden played a goalless draw against Wales while England and Australia ended in a 2-2 draw. Paraguay played 3-3 draw against Yugoslavia while West Germany played a thrilling 2-2 draw against Northern Ireland.
Monday’s World Cup action saw four matches end up without a winner. Cape Verde held Spain to a goalless draw in the opening match of the day. Belgium and Egypt finished 1-1, while Saudi Arabia and Uruguay also split points with a 1-1 draw. Iran and New Zealand completed the proceedings with a 2-2 draw in the last fixture of the day.
🚨🤝 The last four FIFA World Cup matches have all ended in draws:— World Cup 2026 (@WorldCupMedia_) June 16, 2026
🇪🇸 0-0 🇨🇻 Spain vs Cabo Verde
🇧🇪 1-1 🇪🇬 Belgium vs Egypt
🇸🇦 1-1 🇺🇾 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
🇮🇷 2-2 🇳🇿 Iran vs New Zealand
No winners today. Who will break the streak? 👀
How did four matches pan out?
In the opening match of the day, debutants Cape Verde produced one of the biggest upsets in the tournament, holding Spain to a goalless draw. Their goalkeeper Vozinha dished out a super performance, pulling off seven saves. In the next match, Emam Ashour struck for Egypt against Belgium, tilting the gam their way, but Romelu Lukaku forced an equaliser, which resulted in a 1-1 draw.
Uruguay then played 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia as Maximiliano Araujo and Abdulelah-Al-Amiri scored for their respective teams. Iran and New Zealand kicked off their campaign with a draw.
Vozinha creates history
It was a historic moment for Cape Verde as they secured their first World Cup point, but the fixture was more historic for their goalkeeper.
He became the second-oldest player to make a World Cup debut at the age of 40. Only former Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary was older, making his World Cup appearance in 2018 at the age of 45.