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FIFA World Cup 2026: 68-Year-Old Record Gets Broken With Draw Between Iran and New Zealand

Iran and New Zealand played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G opener.

fifa world cup 2026
Iran vs New Zealand (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 16, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Iran and New Zealand produced a thrilling draw at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they shared points with a 2-2 draw in the Group G opener at the Los Angeles Stadium. The match was not only memorable for the exciting action on the pitch but also inked the 2026 edition in the record books, particularly on Day 5 of the tournament.

The draw between Iran and New Zealand was the fourth draw of the day- a feat which hasn’t happened in 68 years in the tournament’s history. The previous instance when four matches on the same day ended in a draw was in the 1958 edition in Sweden.

In 1958, Sweden played a goalless draw against Wales while England and Australia ended in a 2-2 draw. Paraguay played 3-3 draw against Yugoslavia while West Germany played a thrilling 2-2 draw against Northern Ireland.

Monday’s World Cup action saw four matches end up without a winner. Cape Verde held Spain to a goalless draw in the opening match of the day. Belgium and Egypt finished 1-1, while Saudi Arabia and Uruguay also split points with a 1-1 draw. Iran and New Zealand completed the proceedings with a 2-2 draw in the last fixture of the day.

How did four matches pan out?

In the opening match of the day, debutants Cape Verde produced one of the biggest upsets in the tournament, holding Spain to a goalless draw. Their goalkeeper Vozinha dished out a super performance, pulling off seven saves. In the next match, Emam Ashour struck for Egypt against Belgium, tilting the gam their way, but Romelu Lukaku forced an equaliser, which resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Uruguay then played 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia as Maximiliano Araujo and Abdulelah-Al-Amiri scored for their respective teams. Iran and New Zealand kicked off their campaign with a draw.

Vozinha creates history

It was a historic moment for Cape Verde as they secured their first World Cup point, but the fixture was more historic for their goalkeeper.

He became the second-oldest player to make a World Cup debut at the age of 40. Only former Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary was older, making his World Cup appearance in 2018 at the age of 45.

TAGGED:

WORLD CUP SOCCER IRAN
FIFA 2026
FIFA WORLD CUP RECORDS
BELGIUM VS EGYPT WORLD CUP
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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