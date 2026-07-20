Football Turns Into Wrestling Ring In FIFA World Cup 2026 Final As Players Throw Punches At Each Other
Spain’s historic World Cup triumph concluded with chaotic scenes at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: Spain’s historic World Cup title run concluded with chaotic scenes at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey after the final whistle. Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes was shown a straight red card after a scuffle between the players from both teams.
The Spanish side beat the opposition by 1-0, and it looked like Argentina was unable to control its frustration. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal for the team, which helped them lift the silverware. However, a few moments after the win, the celebrations turned ugly as tensions boiled into a mass confrontation between the players of both teams.
Spain Vs Argentina Fight || Paredes Gavi Fight 🤯#spain #argentina #fight pic.twitter.com/7m3Xl1iE0N— AtlasGate News (@fouad_mjd) July 20, 2026
Tempers began to flare during the match
The contest saw only one goal throughout the contest of 120 minutes. Argentina were already reduced to a 10-member team in regulation time after Enzo Fernández received his second yellow card after a reckless challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí.
Huge fight between Argentina vs Spain match.— Toloud (@amanhostednft) July 20, 2026
Congratulations spain for will word cup 2026. pic.twitter.com/Yl2eoyBAvn
Earlier in extra time, Messi was also seen arguing with the referee that Marc Cucurella should be punished for covering his mouth.
Spain’s celebrations turn ugly
As soon as the final whistle was blown, Spain’s substitutes ran onto the pitch to celebrate their historical triumph. There is no clarity on what exactly triggered the confrontation, but according to reports, Argentina defender Nahuel Molina appeared to swing an arm towards Spain captain Rodri when the midfielder ran past him during the celebrations.
Rodi immediately stopped and confronted Molina about his act. Both players had an ugly verbal exchange before Spain defender Eric García stepped in to calm down the situation.
Paredes rushed towards the scene and allegedly grabbed García by the throat before shoving him. It was complete chaos in the middle after that.
Spain midfielder Gavi was in a fight with Thiago Almada when Paredes confronted the Spaniard player. He wrestled Gavi to the ground before pushing the substitute's bib into his face.
Seven Spain players rushed towards Gavi to check on him, and striker Borja Iglesias confronted the Argentina midfielder. Paredes was shown a straight red card for his actions.