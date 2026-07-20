ETV Bharat / sports

Football Turns Into Wrestling Ring In FIFA World Cup 2026 Final As Players Throw Punches At Each Other

Hyderabad: Spain’s historic World Cup title run concluded with chaotic scenes at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey after the final whistle. Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes was shown a straight red card after a scuffle between the players from both teams.

The Spanish side beat the opposition by 1-0, and it looked like Argentina was unable to control its frustration. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal for the team, which helped them lift the silverware. However, a few moments after the win, the celebrations turned ugly as tensions boiled into a mass confrontation between the players of both teams.

Tempers began to flare during the match

The contest saw only one goal throughout the contest of 120 minutes. Argentina were already reduced to a 10-member team in regulation time after Enzo Fernández received his second yellow card after a reckless challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí.