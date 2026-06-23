ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Erling Haaland Scores 2 More Goals And Norway Beats Senegal 3-2 To Reach World Cup Round of 32

Norway's Erling Haaland (9) scores their third goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Norway and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Monday, June 22, 2026 ( AP )

East Rutherford: Erling Haaland scored twice to raise his World Cup goals total to four, and Norway advanced to the round of 32 with a 3-2 win over Senegal on Monday night.

Marcus Pederson had put the Vikings ahead in the 43rd minute after replacing an injured teammate, and Haaland kept up his incredible goals streak in the 48th and 58th minutes to build a 3-1 lead. First he ran onto Martin Ødegaard's pass and put a left-footed shot past the outstretched left hand of goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, capping an end-to-end counterattack for a 2-0 lead.

For his second goal, Haaland tunneled through the defense and 8 yards out raised his weaker right foot to volley in Patrick Berg's pass. Haaland raised a hand to an ear to inspire the thousands of red clad Norway supporters behind the north goal who performed the Viking Row — chanting "Ro!" while mimicking oarsmen.

Haaland has 24 goals in his last 12 international games — scoring at least once in every match — and 59 goals in 52 international appearances. The 25-year-old striker joined England's Harry Kane in 2018 as the only players in the last 50 years with two-goal games in their first two World Cup appearances.