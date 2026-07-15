ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026, ARG vs ENG Semifinal Live Streaming: Argentina Aiming For Second Successive Entry In Final

Hyderabad: Defending Champions Argentina will be aiming to get into the final of the FIFA World Cup for the second time in a row when they take on England in the semifinal clash. The fixture will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. The rivalry, which started in 1962 when the two teams met for the first time in the World Cup, will be renewed once again.

England has managed to reach four semifinals in four major events, including the World Cup and Euro Championships, since 2018. They will be aiming to secure a berth in the final of the World Cup for the first time since 1966.

England had to put in hard work in the quarterfinals against Norway to eke out a victory. Jude Bellingham was impressive in the match, and the team will need him to show his magic once again.

Argentina have won three titles, and they are aiming to draw level with the tally of Germany and Italy, who have won four titles. Only Brazil have won more World Cups (5). Lionel Scaloni will have an opportunity to become only the seventh manager in World Cup history to manage in two finals.

The team isn’t playing as badly as people say. We must have done something right to reach this stage,” Scaloni said ahead of the semifinal.

“I’m grateful to the players. They’ve led us to three titles and now another semifinal. We’re just one step away, and we’re going to give it our all to get there.”

Head-to-head record