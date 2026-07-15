FIFA World Cup 2026, ARG vs ENG Semifinal Live Streaming: Argentina Aiming For Second Successive Entry In Final
Defending champions Argentina will be aiming to get into their second successive final in the semis against England.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Defending Champions Argentina will be aiming to get into the final of the FIFA World Cup for the second time in a row when they take on England in the semifinal clash. The fixture will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. The rivalry, which started in 1962 when the two teams met for the first time in the World Cup, will be renewed once again.
England has managed to reach four semifinals in four major events, including the World Cup and Euro Championships, since 2018. They will be aiming to secure a berth in the final of the World Cup for the first time since 1966.
England had to put in hard work in the quarterfinals against Norway to eke out a victory. Jude Bellingham was impressive in the match, and the team will need him to show his magic once again.
Going head-to-head for a place in the #FIFAWorldCup Final. 🤜🤛— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2026
Argentina have won three titles, and they are aiming to draw level with the tally of Germany and Italy, who have won four titles. Only Brazil have won more World Cups (5). Lionel Scaloni will have an opportunity to become only the seventh manager in World Cup history to manage in two finals.
The team isn’t playing as badly as people say. We must have done something right to reach this stage,” Scaloni said ahead of the semifinal.
Who will face Spain in the final?#FIFAWorldCup #KickOffTimes @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/igvrgF5P1s— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2026
“I’m grateful to the players. They’ve led us to three titles and now another semifinal. We’re just one step away, and we’re going to give it our all to get there.”
Head-to-head record
Out of the 14 matches played between the two sides, England have won six, Argentina have won three and five matches were drawn. In the World Cup, these two teams have played a total of five matches, with Argentina winning two matches while England have emerged triumphant in three fixtures.
ARG vs ENG semifinal live streaming details
When will the Argentina vs England 2026 World Cup semifinal take place?
The semifinal between Argentina and England will take place on Wednesday, July 15 (Indian time).
What time will the Argentina vs England 2026 World Cup semifinal take place?
The Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal will start at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Argentina vs England 2026 World Cup semifinal on TV in India?
The Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal will be broadcast on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.
Where to watch Argentina vs England 2026 World Cup semifinal live streaming in India?
The Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.