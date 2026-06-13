ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Camp Hit By Equipment Theft Ahead Of Their Tournament Opener Against Croatia

The shipment was being transported from England's pre-tournament camp in West Palm Beach, Florida and was supposed to arrive in Kansas City ahead of their team’s first training session. FA officials assessed the missing equipment and had begun making arrangements for the same.

The football association is now assessing the extent of losses they have suffered after the vehicles carrying equipment to Swope Soccer Village in Missouri were reportedly broken into before the squad arrived at their base on Saturday. Training balls, boots and other essentials are believed to have been stolen.

Hyderabad: England’s preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has faced an unexpected setback after a shipment of training equipment was stolen while on its way to the team's base in Kansas City. The team has suffered a blow ahead of the tournament opener against Croatia.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the boots of England captain Harry Kane and midfielder Jude Bellingham are likely to be on the list of stolen items.

"England were the victims of an audacious World Cup heist after the players' match boots were stolen from a van before their first training session in Kansas City,” the report read.

"Boots belonging to the team's biggest stars were pinched along with official tournament balls and key training equipment. One football was left among the cargo that remained, while there are fears that the boots belonging to the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have also gone,” the report further added.

England are placed in Group L along with Croatia, Ghana and Panama. They will be up against Croatia on June 18 and will take on Ghana next. The team will sign off their group campaign with the fixture against June 28.

England have won only one FIFA World Cup title in the history of the tournament in 1966 when they hosted it on home soil. They have appeared in a total of 17 editions so far, with their best performances apart from the title run being a fourth-place finish in 1990 (Italy) and 2018 (Russia).