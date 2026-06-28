ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: England Beats Panama 2-0 On Goals By Bellingham And Kane To Win Its World Cup Group

England’s Harry Kane (9) celebrates with England's Jude Bellingham (10) after scoring their second goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday ( AP )

East Rutherford: Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and England's fervid fans made MetLife Stadium feel like Wembley. They hope for a repeat at next month's World Cup final.

With supporters' red-and-white Cross of St. George signs circling the field on an afternoon of sporadic rain, Bellingham and Kane scored early in the second half for a 2-0 win over Panama on Saturday. England earned first place in its group and a more favorable knockout phase bracket.

The Three Lions even wore the red jerseys made famous when England beat Germany for its only title in 1966, a sartorial similarity connecting north Jersey and that famous day in north London.

"Amazing support. Crazy white wall behind the goal. Perfect weather to play football for us," England coach Thomas Tuchel said.

England finished the Group L with two wins and a draw for seven points and play its round of 32 match Wednesday at Atlanta against Congo. The team that advances faces Mexico or Ecuador in Mexico City.

If the Three Lions had dropped to second, they would have encountered Portugal, with the winner meeting Spain, Austria or Algeria.

"I know some people have already made plans," Bellingham said, "so it was nice they don't have to cancel anything."

Fans filled the field walls with flags displaying club names that included Tottenham, Watford and Wolves plus some less-celebrated ones such as Crawley Town, Bristol Rovers and Faversham Town.

Panama held the England scoreless through a first half in which Kane had 10 touches, the fewest of any player. Croatia added pressure by taking the lead midway through the first half against Ghana in a game played simultaneously in Philadelphia.

"All the lads were ready to go after halftime," Bellingham said. "We realized we had a couple of more gears to go."

Bellingham put the Three Lions ahead in the 62nd minute from Bukayo Saka's corner kick. Held in bear hug by Jorge Gutiérrez at the top of the 6-yard box, Bellingham stuck out his left leg and stabbed the ball past goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera for his third World Cup goal, his second this year.

Five minutes later, Bellingham crossed from the left flank and Kane outjumped Andrés Andrade to head in the ball for his 82nd international goal. Kane became England's record World Cup scorer with his 11th goal, one more than Gary Lineker.