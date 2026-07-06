FIFA World Cup 2026: Ten-Man England Beat Mexico In A Thrilling Clash To Enter The Quarterfinals
England defeated Mexico in a thrilling fixture at the Azteca Stadium to advance into the quarterfinals.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: FIFA World Cup 2026 served another thrilling encounter on Monday as England outplayed Mexico by a scoreline of 3-2 at the Azteca Stadium. The match started an hour later than scheduled, but both teams ensured that the wait would be worth it for the spectators with their brilliant gameplay. It is the second occasion when England reached the quarterfinal of three consecutive editions after doing so in 1962 (Quarterfinal), 1966 (Winner) and 1970 (Quarterfinal)
Also, England became the first team to beat Mexico in Mexico City in the FIFA World Cup history.
Instantly iconic 🏴#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/phhZdeqWqm— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 6, 2026
Weather delay
The match was supposed to start at 5:30 AM IST. However, the kickoff was pushed back by an hour due to severe lightning storms over Mexico City. A few of the earlier matches in the tournament had also suffered a weather delay, and this match also suffered the same fate.
Bellingham’s quick brace
England midfielder Jude Bellingham showed his brilliance with two goals in a span of just 98 seconds in the first half. He scored a goal in the 36th and 38th minutes to give England a lead.
🏴 England advance to the final eight.#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 6, 2026
For the first goal, Jordan Pickford initiated a quick transition and found Declan Rice, who pushed the ball to Bukayo Saka on the wing. Saka provided a pinpoint cross into the box for Bellingham, who hit a diving header in the bottom left corner.
For the second goal, Elliot Anderson won possession and then passed the ball to skipper Harry Kane. Kane then slipped the ball ahead for Belingham, who was overlapping him. Bellingham then drove a right-footed shot into the net from close range.
Mexico strikes back
Julián Quiñones reduced the deficit for El Tri in the 42nd minute, and England headed into the second half with a 2-1 lead.
One goal each in the second half
Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 60th minute to extend England’s lead to 3-1. Raúl Jiménez converted a penalty for Mexico in the 69th minute. England then defended their 3-2 lead to advance into the quarterfinals.
England was reduced to 10 men
England's right back Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute with a red card for a high tackle.
England vs Norway in the quarterfinal
England will take on Norway, who have ousted Brazil from the tournament in the quarterfinal. It will be a mouth-watering clash between the two teams as they both have been impressive in the tournament so far.