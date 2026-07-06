ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ten-Man England Beat Mexico In A Thrilling Clash To Enter The Quarterfinals

Hyderabad: FIFA World Cup 2026 served another thrilling encounter on Monday as England outplayed Mexico by a scoreline of 3-2 at the Azteca Stadium. The match started an hour later than scheduled, but both teams ensured that the wait would be worth it for the spectators with their brilliant gameplay. It is the second occasion when England reached the quarterfinal of three consecutive editions after doing so in 1962 (Quarterfinal), 1966 (Winner) and 1970 (Quarterfinal)

Also, England became the first team to beat Mexico in Mexico City in the FIFA World Cup history.

Weather delay

The match was supposed to start at 5:30 AM IST. However, the kickoff was pushed back by an hour due to severe lightning storms over Mexico City. A few of the earlier matches in the tournament had also suffered a weather delay, and this match also suffered the same fate.

Bellingham’s quick brace

England midfielder Jude Bellingham showed his brilliance with two goals in a span of just 98 seconds in the first half. He scored a goal in the 36th and 38th minutes to give England a lead.