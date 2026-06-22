ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Secure Their First Tournament Win After 92 Years Beating New Zealand In Group G Clash

Hyderabad: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored his first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, playing a key role in Egypt’s 3-1 win over New Zealand. Notably, this was the team’s first World Cup victory since their debut 92 years and 25 days ago. New Zealand started the match aggressively, and Finn Surman gave them the lead in the 15th minute. This was the first time Egypt had trailed at half-time in a FIFA World Cup fixture.

But Egypt then staged a strong comeback in the second half, scoring three goals in the 58th, 67th, and 82nd minutes. These three goals were scored by Mustapha Zico, Mohamed Salah, and Trezeguet, which helped them not only bounce back in the match but also script a victory.

Mohamed Salah scripts history

This match was as memorable for Egypt as it was for their star player, Mohamed Salah. He not only scored the winning goal against New Zealand, but also became the first Egyptian player to score in two editions of this major tournament. He previously scored in the 2018 World Cup.

Salah also became the oldest Egyptian player to score at the age of 34 years and 6 days. He broke the record held by Magdy Abdelghany, who achieved this feat at the age of 30 years and 320 days when he scored against the Netherlands in 1990.

Egypt played their first World Cup in 1934. They subsequently participated in 1990 and 2018, but achieved their first victory in 2026. Before this first victory, Egypt had played seven matches, scoring 0 wins, 2 draws, and 5 losses, and scoring a total of 5 goals.

Group G points table (ETV Bharat)

Mohamed Salah’s statement after the match