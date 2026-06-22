FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Secure Their First Tournament Win After 92 Years Beating New Zealand In Group G Clash
Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver in the Group G clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored his first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, playing a key role in Egypt’s 3-1 win over New Zealand. Notably, this was the team’s first World Cup victory since their debut 92 years and 25 days ago. New Zealand started the match aggressively, and Finn Surman gave them the lead in the 15th minute. This was the first time Egypt had trailed at half-time in a FIFA World Cup fixture.
But Egypt then staged a strong comeback in the second half, scoring three goals in the 58th, 67th, and 82nd minutes. These three goals were scored by Mustapha Zico, Mohamed Salah, and Trezeguet, which helped them not only bounce back in the match but also script a victory.
Mohamed Salah scripts history
This match was as memorable for Egypt as it was for their star player, Mohamed Salah. He not only scored the winning goal against New Zealand, but also became the first Egyptian player to score in two editions of this major tournament. He previously scored in the 2018 World Cup.
Salah also became the oldest Egyptian player to score at the age of 34 years and 6 days. He broke the record held by Magdy Abdelghany, who achieved this feat at the age of 30 years and 320 days when he scored against the Netherlands in 1990.
Egypt played their first World Cup in 1934. They subsequently participated in 1990 and 2018, but achieved their first victory in 2026. Before this first victory, Egypt had played seven matches, scoring 0 wins, 2 draws, and 5 losses, and scoring a total of 5 goals.
Mohamed Salah’s statement after the match
Egypt captain Mohamed Salah expressed his joy after leading his country to their first historic World Cup victory, saying the achievement will be remembered as one of the greatest triumphs in the country's football history.
"It's incredible. I don't know how to express it in words. It's a great achievement for all the players, for the staff, so hopefully we can carry on like this in the group, and we can write history and qualify,” Salah said after getting Man of the Match honour.
What a night for Egypt! Their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wFcffOKmL8— FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 22, 2026
After receiving the Player of the Match award, Salah said he and his teammates were determined to make the Egyptian fans happy and go as far as possible in the World Cup. He concluded, "We are currently top of the group, but the next match is very important. We will celebrate today and then prepare for the match against Iran in the third round, which starts tomorrow."
FIFA World Cup 2026: Day 11 results
Uruguay vs Cape Verde match ended in a 2-2 draw
Belgium vs Iran match ends in a 0-0 draw
Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1
Argentina vs. Austria (Tonight at 10:30 PM)