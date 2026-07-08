ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt File Complaint To FIFA After Controversial Loss Against Argentina

Hyderabad: There has been a lot of outcry over the controversial calls taken by the referee during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Egypt after the former won 3-2. The Egyptian Football has filed a complaint with FIFA following their loss and has also asked the officiating team of the match to be thrown out of the tournament.

"Hany Aburida, President of the Egyptian Football Federation, filed a complaint with FIFA, demanding an investigation into the French referee Francois Letexier... after the serious refereeing mistakes committed by the team of referees and double standards, which caused the Egypt team to lose the match and leave the World Cup," said a statement from the federation, as quoted by the news agency AFP.

On Tuesday evening, referee Francois Letexier ruled out a goal from Mostafa Ziko after VAR intervened to spot a foul on Lisandro Martinez earlier in the move, which had resulted in a swift attack.

Egypt were leading 2-0 at one point, but Argentina bounced back thanks to goals from Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi. But, another controversy occurred a few minutes later.