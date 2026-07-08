FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt File Complaint To FIFA After Controversial Loss Against Argentina
The Egyptian football federation has filed a complaint with FIFA after they lost to Argentina following a controversial referee call.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: There has been a lot of outcry over the controversial calls taken by the referee during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Egypt after the former won 3-2. The Egyptian Football has filed a complaint with FIFA following their loss and has also asked the officiating team of the match to be thrown out of the tournament.
"Hany Aburida, President of the Egyptian Football Federation, filed a complaint with FIFA, demanding an investigation into the French referee Francois Letexier... after the serious refereeing mistakes committed by the team of referees and double standards, which caused the Egypt team to lose the match and leave the World Cup," said a statement from the federation, as quoted by the news agency AFP.
🚨🇪🇬 Egyptian Federation President Hany Abo Rida has filed an official complaint against French referee François Letexier and his assistants, reports @ismaeelmahmoudd. pic.twitter.com/bbyLvRYcSN— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2026
On Tuesday evening, referee Francois Letexier ruled out a goal from Mostafa Ziko after VAR intervened to spot a foul on Lisandro Martinez earlier in the move, which had resulted in a swift attack.
Egypt were leading 2-0 at one point, but Argentina bounced back thanks to goals from Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi. But, another controversy occurred a few minutes later.
In the build-up to the winner scored by Enzo Fernandez for Argentina, Egypt believe that Alexis Mac Allister pulled Hamdy Fathy by his shirt.
"Aburida demanded the investigation of the entire team of referees, including the video technology referees, because of the blatant errors and insisting on not reviewing some of the footage that we believe are in favour of the Egyptian national team, and we see in it the Pharaohs' right to a correct goal and a penalty," the statement further added.
The president also "demanded the exclusion of the referee and the entire crew from the World Cup after investigating these mistakes and proving the crime of discrimination against the Egyptian national team".
Egypt coach Hossam Hassan had also claimed after the match that they have been cheated.
"We haven't seen respect or fair play. There has not been respect or fair play. A penalty was ruled out, was not even checked by VAR. A second goal was remarkably disallowed. There has not even been a VAR check when we have all seen the image of the (shirt) being pulled back,” he stated.