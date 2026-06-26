ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: President Daniel Noboa Declares National Holiday After Ecuador Stuns Germany In Group Fixture

“Thanks to the players and the coach who, despite the criticism, the insults, and the tough times they went through, managed to bounce back and bring this immense joy to the entire country. Tomorrow, holiday! Long live Ecuador,” Noboa posted on social media.

Hyderabad: Ecuador have declared a national holiday after their historic win over Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 26 in New York. The team needed a win after failing to earn any points in their previous group stage matches to advance into the Round of 32. The team stepped up in the crucial fixture to reach the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

Coming into the contest, Ecuador were on the brink of elimination. They faced a defeat against the Ivory Coast in the first match and were held to a draw against Curacao in their second Group E clash. In the third match, they were up against four-time champions Germany, and a win was necessary to advance into the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.

Germany scored the first goal only in the second through Leroy Sane, and it became a controversial moment in the match. The move started with Aleksandar Pavlovic appearing to catch Ecuador midfielder Pedro Vite with a high boot while putting the ball into the path of Florian Wirtz. Ecuador protested furiously, but referee Tori Penso adjudged it as a legitimate goal, and VAR chose not to intervene in the matter.

With Germany striking the first goal, it seemed as it everything was over for Ecuador, but just seven minutes later, the tide turned. Vite passed the ball to Nilson Angulo, who collected it outside the box and curled an effort to score Ecuador’s first goal in the ongoing edition in their 40th shot of the tournament.

In the 77th minute, Kevin Rodriguez secured the winning move for Ecuador as he flicked on a corner inside a crowded penalty area and Gonzalo Plata toe-poked the ball into the net.

Group E standings

Germany topped the group with six points from three matches, while the Ivory Coast finished in second position as they also have the same number of points, but their goal difference is +2 as compared to Germany’s +4. Ecuador will advance into the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams with four points from three matches.