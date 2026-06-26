ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Ecuador Edge Germany To Squeeze Into World Cup Last 32

Ecuador's Gonzalo Plata (19) scores a go-ahead goal on Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the World Cup Group E soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026 ( AP )

East Rutherford: Ecuador kept their World Cup campaign alive as Gonzalo Plata's winner completed a memorable come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany to send them through to the last 32 on Thursday.

Leroy Sane controversially fired Germany ahead less than two minutes into the Group E clash, but Ecuador hit back through a fine strike from Sunderland winger Nilson Angulo.

Plata then prodded home from close range 13 minutes from time, sparking wild celebrations among a largely Ecuadorian crowd in New Jersey as the South Americans ensured they will advance as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Germany will travel to Foxborough for their last-32 tie against another third-placed finisher on Monday, in their first World Cup knockout match since lifting the trophy in 2014.

Their captain Joshua Kimmich said his side must tighten up in the knockout round.

"We keep inviting the opposition back into the game with our turnovers, and that only makes them stronger," Kimmich told MagentaTV.

"Fortunately, nothing has happened yet. But we can't afford another defeat -- that's clear. We can't concede one or two goals in every game. We have to minimize the number of times we give the ball away, then we can beat anyone."

Julian Nagelsmann made two injury-enforced changes with Antonio Rudiger replacing Nico Schlotterbeck after the Borussia Dortmund defender was ruled out of the World Cup with ankle ligament damage.

David Raum came in for Nathaniel Brown at left-back, but Nagelsmann resisted the temptation to start Deniz Undav despite his heroics off the bench against Ivory Coast when he scored both goals in the 2-1 win.

Germany, with top spot in the group already assured, took the lead in a manner that enraged an Ecuador side fighting to stay in the tournament after picking up just one point in their first two games.