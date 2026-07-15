FIFA World Cup 2026: Didier Deschamps Questions Referee After France’s 2-0 Defeat Against Spain
France coach Didier Deschamps questioned the referee after France’s semifinal loss against Spain but also admitted that Spain played better than they did.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: France suffered a 0-2 defeat against Spain as the opposition put on a defensive masterclass against them, choking the French team in the midfield. They neutralised Michael Olise and emerged triumphant. After the match, the French coach Didier Deschamps questioned the referee.
The refereeing in the ongoing tournament has already been criticised, and Deschamps is the new name to question the officiating.
"Was the referee at the level to officiate a semifinal?,” he said.
Mikel Oyarzabal (22’) and Pedro Porro (58’) scored for Spain as the Spanish side made some brilliant moves with some smooth passing. Spain recorded 487 passes as compared to 408 from France. Deschamps admitted after the match that they were the second-best team in the fixture.
🚨🇫🇷 Didier Deschamps questions the officiating after France's World Cup semi-final defeat.— Emmanuel – Big Tech & AI Investor (@EmmanuelInvest) July 14, 2026
🗣️ Deschamps: "I will ask a question… does the referee possess the required level to manage a World Cup semi-final?"
The France manager appeared to criticize the referee's performance… pic.twitter.com/UdyRoxcuDA
"It isn't because we lost that I'm saying this. There were several situations that went against us. But the first reason is that we were a bit below our level,” Deschamps said.
"The players are devastated because we had a lot of ambition. We have to recognise that today we were a level below. Technically, we came up against a team that mastered the game. We were less dangerous offensively than we could have been."
Spain in the final for the first time since 2010
Spain would be aiming to replicate their performance in the 2010 edition, where they went on to win the title. The team beat the Netherlands by 1-0 in the final, and they have made it to the title clash for the first time since that historic day when they won their maiden World Cup title.
🇪🇸 Spain have qualified for the Final!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1RUndt34uf— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2026
Also, thanks to the goalkeeper Unai Simón’s excellence as the custodian of Spain’s goalpost, the team has registered six clean sheets in the tournament so far. With this, they have broken the record of most clean sheets kept by a team in a single FIFA World Cup campaign. They surpassed the tally of the Netherlands (1974), Italy (1990), Brazil (1994), France (1998) and Spain (2010) with a clean sheet against France in the semifinal.