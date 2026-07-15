ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Didier Deschamps Questions Referee After France’s 2-0 Defeat Against Spain

France head coach Didier Deschamps gives an interview on the pitch at the the end of the World Cup semifinal ( AP )

Mikel Oyarzabal (22’) and Pedro Porro (58’) scored for Spain as the Spanish side made some brilliant moves with some smooth passing. Spain recorded 487 passes as compared to 408 from France. Deschamps admitted after the match that they were the second-best team in the fixture.

The refereeing in the ongoing tournament has already been criticised, and Deschamps is the new name to question the officiating.

Hyderabad: France suffered a 0-2 defeat against Spain as the opposition put on a defensive masterclass against them, choking the French team in the midfield. They neutralised Michael Olise and emerged triumphant. After the match, the French coach Didier Deschamps questioned the referee.

"It isn't because we lost that I'm saying this. There were several situations that went against us. But the first reason is that we were a bit below our level,” Deschamps said.

"The players are devastated because we had a lot of ambition. We have to recognise that today we were a level below. Technically, we came up against a team that mastered the game. We were less dangerous offensively than we could have been."

Spain in the final for the first time since 2010

Spain would be aiming to replicate their performance in the 2010 edition, where they went on to win the title. The team beat the Netherlands by 1-0 in the final, and they have made it to the title clash for the first time since that historic day when they won their maiden World Cup title.

Also, thanks to the goalkeeper Unai Simón’s excellence as the custodian of Spain’s goalpost, the team has registered six clean sheets in the tournament so far. With this, they have broken the record of most clean sheets kept by a team in a single FIFA World Cup campaign. They surpassed the tally of the Netherlands (1974), Italy (1990), Brazil (1994), France (1998) and Spain (2010) with a clean sheet against France in the semifinal.