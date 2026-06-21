ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Curacao's Eloy Room Makes 15 Saves, Sends Island Nation To 0-0 Draw With Ecuador In World Cup

Kansas City: Curacao better make some room for a new national hero.

Eloy Room delivered for his tiny Caribbean nation one of the finest performances in World Cup history on Saturday night, making 15 saves against a relentless Ecuador attack and helping The Blue Wave earn its first-ever point with a 0-0 draw against La Tri.

The outcome also allowed Germany, which beat the Ivory Coast earlier in the day, to clinch Group E.

"It's going to be an insane memory," said Room, who plays for USL Championship club Miami FC. "You don't think about it when you do it but of course it's going to be something you look back to. For me as a goalkeeper, this is almost a perfect game."

The 37-year-old Room, whose shutout of Jamaica last November sent Curacao to its first World Cup, bounced back in historic fashion from a 7-1 loss to Germany. His save total was one shy of the record — since saves became an official stat in 1966 — of 16 set by Tim Howard of the U.S. against Belgium on July 1, 2014, in a game that Room remembers watching.

Howard needed 120 minutes for his total, though. Nobody has made more saves than Room without extra time. "I think I need a statue in Curacao now," he said with a smile.

The draw doesn't eliminate either team from knockout play, but it put Ecuador in dire shape going into its group finale. Those matches take place Thursday with Curacao facing Ivory Coast in Philadelphia and Ecuador playing Germany in New York.

"Well, there are things you cannot explain in football," Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece said. "We wanted to win. We didn't do it. I am the one who bears responsibility, and I told my team, 'If you're giving it all, competing, I have no complaints.'

"As long as we are alive, we will continue to give it our all. We are very united. We are like a family. No one said it would be easy."