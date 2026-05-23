ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Congo Football Team Asked To Undergo 21-Day Isolation Period Due To Ebola Outbreak

“We’ve been very clear to Congo that they should maintain the integrity of their bubble for 21 days before they can then come to Houston on June 11,” Giuliani told ESPN.

According to ESPN, Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, confirmed that the African nation has been asked to remain in a strict isolation bubble for a 21-day period.

Hyderabad: Congo’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 have taken a hit as the United States have asked them to undergo a 21-day isolation period due to an Ebola outbreak. The USA have imposed strict health protocols on the national team considering the Ebola outbreak in the African nation and to take necessary precautions.

“We’ve made it very clear to the Congo government as well, that they need to maintain that bubble or they risk not being able to travel to the United States. We cannot be any clearer.”

The decision comes after Congo confirmed an outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in their country a few days back. The media reports suggest that 130 people have died, while around 600 cases have been suspected.

Congo are drawn in Group F at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will start their campaign with a fixture against Portugal on June 17 in Houston. They will then face Colombia in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 23 and will play their last group match against Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 27.

Due to the outbreak, Congo have already shifted their preparations away from home soil. The team then cancelled a training camp in Kinshasa and relocated to Belgium. They will play Denmark on June 3, and another warm-up fixture against Chile will be played in Southern Spain on June 9.

Notably, the Congo squad includes Premier League names like West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Newcastle United forward Yoane Wissa. Captain Chancel Mbemba also plays Lille in France. French coach Sebastien Desabre is with the team to help them with the preparations.