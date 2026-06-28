ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Colombia Wins Group K After 0-0 Draw With Portugal; Both Squads Already Into World Cup Knockouts

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) reacts after missing a chance during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday ( AP )

Miami Gardens: Colombia finished the World Cup 's opening round as the Group K winner after playing Portugal to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

Both squads had already secured spots in the knockout stage before the match, needing only to learn their opponents for the next round.

Colombia will play Ghana, which lost 2-1 to Croatia earlier Saturday. Portugal, which entered the expanded 48-team tournament as a favorite, will face Croatia as the Group K runner-up.

Both squads put forth lively efforts. Bruno Fernandez came close to putting Portugal ahead in the first half, but was denied by Camilo Vargas. Portugal's Diogo Costo had six saves, more than in the team's first two matches combined. Davinson Sanchez thought he had given Colombia a lead with a back- post header just a minute into stoppage time, but he was ruled offside and the goal was disallowed.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal squad, looking for its first World Cup title, heads to the knockout stage after an up-and-down group stage.