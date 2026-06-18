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FIFA 2026: Luis Díaz Sparks Colombia To 3-1 Win Over Uzbekistan In World Cup Opener

Colombia's Luis Diaz (7) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. ( AP )

Mexico City: Colombia arrived at the World Cup with dreams of redemption after missing out on Qatar in 2022. Although it was tense at times, the Cafeteros got off to a strong start. Luis Díaz had a goal and an assist in his debut on soccer's biggest stage, sparking Colombia to a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan on Wednesday night. "That's what we came here to do. It's very important to win this first game. We controlled the first half, but they played better in the second," said Díaz, who plays for Bayern Munich. "We must improve." Daniel Muñoz, also playing in his first World Cup, opened the scoring in the 40th minute after a pass from Díaz, who scored the tiebreaking goal in the 65th when his strike from close range deflected off the hands of diving goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov and trickled across the line. "We knew that it was going to be a tough match," Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said. Fayzullaev Abbosbek scored in the 60th minute for Uzbekistan, which made its World Cup debut in front of a heavily pro-Colombia crowd of 80,824 at Estadio Azteca.