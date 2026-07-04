ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia Seal Last Round Of 16 Spot With 1-0 Win Over Ghana

Hyderabad: Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 on Friday to book the last spot in the Round of 16 with a 1-0 victory in the Round of 32 clash. Midfielder Jhon Arias scored the solitary goal in the 14th minute of the match, and Colombia held on to that lead in the fixture. He capitalised on a cross from Luis Suárez and set up a matchup against Switzerland in the pre-quarterfinals. Notably, this was Colombia's second-ever World Cup knockout-stage win and first since the 2014 edition when they reached the quarterfinals in the tournament hosted in Brazil.

The South American side was in control of the proceedings for the majority of the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. They overcame a gruelling 88°F (31.1°C) heat and an early injury to their star forward, Jhon Córdoba. Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi made three notable saves in the match, and the goal from Colombia's Luis Díaz was disallowed. Colombia's dominance was so evident that Ghana failed to have a single shot on goal.

Veteran playmaker James Rodríguez made his 10th World Cup start and tied with Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincón for most appearances for the Colombian side. However, he was subbed off at half-time.