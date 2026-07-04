FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia Seal Last Round Of 16 Spot With 1-0 Win Over Ghana
Colombia beat Ghana by a narrow margin to book a spot in the Round of 16.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST|
Updated : July 4, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 on Friday to book the last spot in the Round of 16 with a 1-0 victory in the Round of 32 clash. Midfielder Jhon Arias scored the solitary goal in the 14th minute of the match, and Colombia held on to that lead in the fixture. He capitalised on a cross from Luis Suárez and set up a matchup against Switzerland in the pre-quarterfinals. Notably, this was Colombia's second-ever World Cup knockout-stage win and first since the 2014 edition when they reached the quarterfinals in the tournament hosted in Brazil.
The South American side was in control of the proceedings for the majority of the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. They overcame a gruelling 88°F (31.1°C) heat and an early injury to their star forward, Jhon Córdoba. Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi made three notable saves in the match, and the goal from Colombia's Luis Díaz was disallowed. Colombia's dominance was so evident that Ghana failed to have a single shot on goal.
Colombia claim the last spot in the Round of 16 👊#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026
Veteran playmaker James Rodríguez made his 10th World Cup start and tied with Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincón for most appearances for the Colombian side. However, he was subbed off at half-time.
Tactical breakup
Colombia started the game with a 4-3-3 formation, but during the possession, they transitioned to a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond shape in the midfield. They were spread evenly in the field. For Ghana, they started with a 4-1-4-1 formation but shifted to a 4-3-3 in the match with the focus on cutting down central spaces for Colombia.
🇨🇴 Colombia have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026
Colombia attacked more from the left flank while Ghana operated from the centre of the field for most of the time.
Colombia's domination is evident in the stats
Colombia had 61% ball possession while their opponents only had 39% share of the ball possession. Colombia took 20 shots with eight of them on target while Ghana faield to direct any of their eight shots on the goal. Also, Colombia had 19 touches in the opposition box as compared to 8 from Ghana.