ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia Football Federation Condemns Death Threats Against Midfielder Jaminton Campaz

Hyderabad: The Colombian Football Federation condemned the death threats directed towards the midfielder Jáminton Campaz and his family after the national team’s exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. The federation asked authorities to identify the culprits and also emphasised the fact that football should never become a platform for violence.

Colombia’s journey in the FIFA World Cup came to an end on Tuesday as they lost 4-3 in the penalty shootout to Switzerland in the Round of 16 clash after a goalless draw. Campaz, who plays for Argentine club Rosario Central, has faced a lot of flak after he missed an easy opportunity in extra time when the midfielder fired a shot wide of the goal.

After the team suffered a defeat, Campaz’s social media handle was flooded with abusive messages and death threats. The midfielder restricted the comments on the posts he uploaded on his social media handle and also did not return to Colombia with the whole squad as a precaution.

"No athlete, nor any member of their inner circle, should be subjected to intimidation for representing their country in a sporting arena," the federation said in a statement released on Friday.