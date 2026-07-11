FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia Football Federation Condemns Death Threats Against Midfielder Jaminton Campaz
Midfielder Jáminton Campaz and his family received death threats recently after Colombia’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Colombian Football Federation condemned the death threats directed towards the midfielder Jáminton Campaz and his family after the national team’s exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. The federation asked authorities to identify the culprits and also emphasised the fact that football should never become a platform for violence.
Colombia’s journey in the FIFA World Cup came to an end on Tuesday as they lost 4-3 in the penalty shootout to Switzerland in the Round of 16 clash after a goalless draw. Campaz, who plays for Argentine club Rosario Central, has faced a lot of flak after he missed an easy opportunity in extra time when the midfielder fired a shot wide of the goal.
𝗟𝗮 𝗙𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗼́𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝗙𝘂́𝘁𝗯𝗼𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘇𝗮 𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗮𝘇𝗮𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗻𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗼́𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮— Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) July 10, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/BJdkJqXLKx#LaSeleNosUne🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/Myw3TO4N0B
After the team suffered a defeat, Campaz’s social media handle was flooded with abusive messages and death threats. The midfielder restricted the comments on the posts he uploaded on his social media handle and also did not return to Colombia with the whole squad as a precaution.
"No athlete, nor any member of their inner circle, should be subjected to intimidation for representing their country in a sporting arena," the federation said in a statement released on Friday.
"Football must be a space for unity, respect and hope, never a setting for hatred, intimidation or violence.”
Campaz also addressed the abuse he is getting on his Instagram posts.
"Football is also made up of difficult moments. My Colombia, please let us never lose sight of respect. We may think differently or feel frustration and sadness, but no passion justifies hatred or living in fear,” he wrote.
Colombia topped Group K after defeating Uzbekistan and DR Congo. They beat Ghana in the Round of 32 to set up a Round of 16 clash with Switzerland. The team held the Colombian side to 0-0 draw through 120 minutes but lost in the penalties by 3-4.
Threats to Campez remind Escobar’s death
The death threats against Campaz have also reignited the memories of one of the darkest moments in Colombian football history. After the 1994 World Cup in the US, defender Andrs Escobar was murdered after scoring an own goal in a 2-1 defeat to the hosts. The tragedy is still one of the most discussed points in Colombian football history.