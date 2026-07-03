ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Advances, Refereeing Regresses

​A high-tension World Cup match that leaves plenty to dissect, both from a strictly tactical standpoint and from the controversies that clouded the spectacle. Portugal managed to seal their qualification, but the development of the game and the refereeing decisions left a highly complex aftertaste in the analysis.

​The start of the match had an absolute owner. The opening 20 minutes were a total monologue by Portugal, who came out to dictate terms with fluid ball circulation, dominating possession and suffocating the build-up of a Croatian side that struggled to find its defensive positioning in midfield.

However, the Lusitanian momentum could not be sustained with the same intensity throughout the entire half. As the clock ticked on, the match levelled out a bit; Croatia adjusted their lines, began winning individual duels, and successfully cooled down the vertical rhythm proposed by Roberto Martínez's men.

​In the second half, the script changed hands. Croatia took a step forward, positioned itself better in the opponent's half, and was notably superior on the pitch, pulling the strings and creating dangerous approaches. But in football, dominance without clinical finishing yields no rewards.