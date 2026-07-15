ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Lineup Out: Who All Are The Performers For Special Event?

Hyderabad: FIFA has unveiled the extraordinary lineup of performers for the closing ceremony of the World Cup 2026. This was the first-ever edition when 48 teams took part, and after a journey through the United States, Canada and Mexico, the tournament has its final four teams.

One of the finalists is decided as Spain beat France by 2-0 in the semifinal held on Wednesday, July 15 (12:30 AM IST). The other finalist will be determined from the result between England and Argentina. There will be a high anticipation amongst the fans for the final of the marquee tournament

Tom Cruise will be featuring along with global music icons Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams and numerous other performers. According to the announcement by FIFA, the closing ceremony will showcase a blend of music, culture and entertainment to celebrate the summit clash of the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup. The creative team is expected to weave a story of the tournament through music, video montages and cultural celebration.

Who are the performers for the closing ceremony?