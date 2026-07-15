FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Lineup Out: Who All Are The Performers For Special Event?
The event will be headlined by Hollywood star Tom Cruise, and other celebrities will also bless the event.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: FIFA has unveiled the extraordinary lineup of performers for the closing ceremony of the World Cup 2026. This was the first-ever edition when 48 teams took part, and after a journey through the United States, Canada and Mexico, the tournament has its final four teams.
One of the finalists is decided as Spain beat France by 2-0 in the semifinal held on Wednesday, July 15 (12:30 AM IST). The other finalist will be determined from the result between England and Argentina. There will be a high anticipation amongst the fans for the final of the marquee tournament
Tom Cruise will be featuring along with global music icons Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams and numerous other performers. According to the announcement by FIFA, the closing ceremony will showcase a blend of music, culture and entertainment to celebrate the summit clash of the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup. The creative team is expected to weave a story of the tournament through music, video montages and cultural celebration.
Opening the Final with a star-studded list of performers 🤩#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2026
Who are the performers for the closing ceremony?
Tom Cruise will make a special appearance for the pre-match event. Also, Jennifer Hudson, an Academy Award-winning singer, will sing the United States national anthem. Other performers confirmed for the closing ceremony include some of the biggest names like Robbie Williams, Italian recording artist Laura Pausini, American singer Nicole Scherzinger, and internet sensation IShowSpeed.
Separate half-time show
A separate star-studded halftime show during the summit clash is also on the cards. Global music icons BTS, Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber will headline an 11-minute performance to captivate the audiences flocking to the stadium to watch the event final. The show will also feature the likes of Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and a Grammy-nominated choir performing alongside Coldplay.
When will the ceremony be held?
The closing ceremony will be held 90 minutes before the kick-off for the summit clash. Spain and England have won one trophy each in the past, while Argentina have clinched the silverware thrice.