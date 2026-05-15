FIFA World Cup 2026: BTS, Madonna, and Shakira Set To Perform At First-ever Final Halftime Show
The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature Nora Fatehi as she will perform and sing at the event in Toronto, Canada.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is all set to make history, as the tournament will host its first-ever official halftime show, and a star-studded lineup has been announced for the same. Global music icons BTS, Madonna and Shakira will headline the historic performance, which will take place during the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 in the final.
The halftime show will be curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and it will showcase the biggest crossover between football and global pop entertainment. It will be the first occasion in the FIFA World Cup that there will be halftime performances similar to the Super Bowl in the United States.
The world's biggest stage. An even bigger purpose. On July 19, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show is coming to New York New Jersey Stadium, featuring superstars @Madonna , @shakira , and @bts_bighit , curated by @coldplay ‘s Chris Martin!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 14, 2026
A FIFA World Cup first, the… pic.twitter.com/OblQmXTW1M
FIFA President Gianni Infantino had earlier expressed his aim to introduce a musical halftime spectacle for the 2026 edition final. The final will be hosted at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
BTS’ participation sparks massive excitement
BTS’ inclusion has generated a lot of buzz amongst the fans. A video shared by FIFA and Chris Martin to announce the move featured a playful virtual interaction with BTS members. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions from the audience.
Shakira is renowned for her famous song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. She also headlined the performances during the 2024 Copa América final halftime show.
Madonna’s inclusion further elevates the scale of the event.
Asian performers at the opening ceremony
Lisa from BLACKPINK (Thailand): The Event is set for June 12, 2026, at the SoFi Stadium. Lisa is breaking barriers as the first solo female K-pop artist and the first Thai performer at a World Cup opening ceremony.
Nora Fatehi (Canada): Nora will perform live and sing at the opening ceremony.
Bangladeshi-American DJ and producer Sanjoy: He is set to perform at the entertainment stages as FIFA have named him in the lineup of performers.
Elyanna: She is set to become the 5. The first Palestinian musician to appear on an official FIFA World Cup soundtrack. 5. She will perform alongside artists such as Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Michael Bublé, and Alanis Morissette.