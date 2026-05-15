ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: BTS, Madonna, and Shakira Set To Perform At First-ever Final Halftime Show

Hyderabad: The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is all set to make history, as the tournament will host its first-ever official halftime show, and a star-studded lineup has been announced for the same. Global music icons BTS, Madonna and Shakira will headline the historic performance, which will take place during the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 in the final.

The halftime show will be curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and it will showcase the biggest crossover between football and global pop entertainment. It will be the first occasion in the FIFA World Cup that there will be halftime performances similar to the Super Bowl in the United States.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had earlier expressed his aim to introduce a musical halftime spectacle for the 2026 edition final. The final will be hosted at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

BTS’ participation sparks massive excitement

BTS’ inclusion has generated a lot of buzz amongst the fans. A video shared by FIFA and Chris Martin to announce the move featured a playful virtual interaction with BTS members. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions from the audience.