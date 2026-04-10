ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Fans At Risk Of Missing FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast As Rights Remain Unsold

FIFA had initially set a price of $100 million for the broadcasting rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups. However, after no bidders came forward, FIFA reduced the price to $35 million (approximately Rs 290 crore). Despite this huge discount, none of the major channels have shown any interest in signing the deal, according to a report by Economic Times.

Hyderabad: Indian Football fans are facing uncertainty regarding watching the FIFA World Cup on Television and online in India. With just two months left for the tournament to begin, the media rights in India have not yet been sold. With the World Cup set to begin on June 11, the fact that no one has acquired the broadcasting rights is a huge disappointment for Indian football fans.

Viacom18 acquired the rights to the 2022 Qatar World Cup for $62 million (approximately Rs. 450 crore). However, it is understood that no one is willing to pay such a sum in the current market conditions.

Some reports mention that the main reason for this kind of response to football is some changes in the Indian sports market. With the merger of Star India and Viacom18 to become 'Jiostar', competition in the market has decreased. This has made companies reluctant to spend large amounts of money to buy broadcasting rights. In addition, the excessive influence of cricket in the Indian sports market has also been a setback. With crores of rupees already invested in the rights of cricket matches from the ICC and BCCI, channels do not have the funds to set aside large amounts for other sports like football.

Scheduling and Advertising revenue emerge as issues

This year's World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The matches will be broadcast in the middle of the night or early morning, as some of the matches are scheduled to be played at 3:30 AM or 6:30 AM IST. Channels fear that this will reduce the number of live viewers and thus lead to a decline in advertising revenue.

Additionally, the fact that football has fewer commercial breaks than cricket also reduces the commercial potential. Unless someone takes over the broadcasting rights in the coming days, Indian football fans may miss out on watching this year's World Cup matches live.