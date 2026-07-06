ETV Bharat / sports

Brazil vs Norway: Tactical Order And Physical Rigour Expose A Clueless Giant

Hyderabad: This World Cup continues to demonstrate, minute by minute, that the gap in modern football has narrowed to unimaginable levels. The clash between Brazil and Norway was a masterclass in how the globalisation of physical preparation and the tactical discipline of a European block can completely neutralise the individual hierarchy of a South American giant that still lacks collective fluidity.

​From the opening whistle, Brazil attempted to dominate possession, true to its history, but with an alarming lack of depth. The Seleção took the pitch with excessive and ineffective possession in the middle third, shifting the ball from side to side without taking enough risks and, worse yet, once again exposing the glaring lack of overlapping, attacking full-backs that history had accustomed us to. Norway, far from shrinking before the yellow shirts, deployed a highly compact mid-low block, shutting down all central passing lanes and doubling down on the wings to stifle Brazilian progression in the final third.

​The Norwegian blueprint was flawless during the first half: patience, structure, and an enviable aerobic capacity to sustain individual duels. As Brazil grew increasingly desperate due to their inability to penetrate this defensive maze, the Nordic squad began to smell blood, banking on their lethal verticality in counter-attacks. This physically tested a South American backline that, at times, looked static and poorly oriented during defensive transitions.