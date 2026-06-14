ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Vini Jr Scores To Help Brazil Draw 1-1 Against Upbeat Morocco In World Cup Thriller

Brazil's defender #16 Douglas Santos falls on the ground past Morocco's defender #02 Achraf Hakimi during the 2026 World Cup Group C football match between Brazil and Morocco at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 13, 2026. ( AFP )

East Rutherford: Vinícius Júnior scored an equalizing goal in the 32nd minute, giving five-time champion Brazil a 1-1 draw against Morocco on Saturday in a pulsating, high-profile group match at the World Cup.

A semifinalist four years ago, Morocco dominated early, and Ismael Saibari put the African champions ahead in the 21st minute.

Brazil evened the score 11 minutes later. Vinícius exchanged passes with Bruno Guimarães on the left flank, took touches to make space and rifled a right-footed shot past the outstretched arm of Yassine Bounou for his 10th international goal.

"We started on a really bad note," Vinícius said through a translator. "For certain, we got to hold on to the ball. We have to move better."

Brazil, seeking its first World Cup title since 2002, entered the tournament with high expectations and yellow-clad Seleção fans who dominated the crowd of 80,663 at MetLife Stadium became a bit subdued before Vinícius evened the score with his spectacular angled effort.

No. 6 Brazil and seventh-ranked Morocco are the only top 10 teams to meet in the first round of the expanded 48-nation World Cup tournament.

Despite shaky moments, Brazil managed to extend its unbeaten streak in World Cup openers to 21, including 17 wins, since a 1934 loss to Spain.