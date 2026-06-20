ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Upbeat Brazil Shows Haiti Way Out Of World Cup With 3-0 Win

Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide (1) makes a save during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, ( AP )

Hyderabad: Haiti became the first national team to be eliminated from the World Cup with one match remaining, as upbeat Brazil beat the Caribbean nation 3-0 in a Group C encounter on Saturday (Friday local time). Two goals from Matheus Cunha and a Vinicius Junior strike sealed a comfortable win for Brazil, extinguishing Haiti's chances of reaching the knockout phase.

Vinícius Júnior scored and assisted on one of Matheus Cunha's two goals as five-time champion Brazil eliminated Haiti from the World Cup with a 3-0 victory on Friday night.

Haiti, the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation and the first to qualify for the World Cup since 1974, became the first team guaranteed not to reach the knockout round. Meanwhile, the Seleção got the decisive performance they needed.

Cunha, the Manchester United standout, got the start and showed with every surf-and-slide goal celebration why he should have been in the starting lineup in Brazil's listless 1-1 draw against Morocco. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti made the surprising decision in the opener to instead insert Cunha as a late substitute.