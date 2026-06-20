FIFA 2026: Upbeat Brazil Shows Haiti Way Out Of World Cup With 3-0 Win
Haiti became the first team guaranteed not to reach the knockout round.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 8:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: Haiti became the first national team to be eliminated from the World Cup with one match remaining, as upbeat Brazil beat the Caribbean nation 3-0 in a Group C encounter on Saturday (Friday local time). Two goals from Matheus Cunha and a Vinicius Junior strike sealed a comfortable win for Brazil, extinguishing Haiti's chances of reaching the knockout phase.
Vinícius Júnior scored and assisted on one of Matheus Cunha's two goals as five-time champion Brazil eliminated Haiti from the World Cup with a 3-0 victory on Friday night.
Haiti, the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation and the first to qualify for the World Cup since 1974, became the first team guaranteed not to reach the knockout round. Meanwhile, the Seleção got the decisive performance they needed.
Cunha, the Manchester United standout, got the start and showed with every surf-and-slide goal celebration why he should have been in the starting lineup in Brazil's listless 1-1 draw against Morocco. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti made the surprising decision in the opener to instead insert Cunha as a late substitute.
Cunha thrilled the Brazilian fans who made up the bulk of the 68,324 spectators at Lincoln Financial Field when he tapped in a rebound for his first career World Cup goal. He then sent a left-footed strike into the upper left corner for a 2-0 lead in the first half against the overmatched Haitians.
Brazil forward Raphinha, who was subbed out with an injury in the first half, had an early goal disallowed on an offside call that only temporarily muted the yellow-clad Seleção fans in an otherwise festive atmosphere at the home of the two-time Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles — whose cheerleaders did their part to rally the crowd.
Haitian fans danced and sang "Grenadiers to the Attack" ("Grenadiers to the Attack"), the traditional battle cry of the national team. Brazilians chanted back, reminding them their country is the five-time World Cup champion and the home of the king of soccer: "A thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals! Only Pelé, only Pelé!"