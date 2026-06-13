ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Neymar To Miss Brazil’s Opening Fixture Against Morocco

"Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible," Ancelotti said on Friday.

The five-time world champions will take on the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Saturday in what is expected to be a mouth-watering clash. However, Neymar’s return to the international stage has been delayed due to an ongoing calf injury. Speaking ahead of the match, Ancelotti confirmed that the Brazilian forward will miss the upcoming match.

Hyderabad: Brazil will commence their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with the match against Morocco. However, the team has suffered a huge blow ahead of the match as Neymar is set to miss the clash against Morocco. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that their all-time leading goal-scorer will be unavailable for the Group C clash.

"We called him up not only for his football ability, which is indisputable, but also for the experience and example he can provide to the younger players in the squad."

The 34-year-old hasn’t played for the national side 2023 as he has been sidelined after suffering a calf injury in mid-May. Thus, the fans will now have to wait a few more days to see him return to the field.

Neymar was included in the squad despite concerns around his fitness, as the coaching staff was hopeful that he would recover in time. However, it seems that the Morocco game has arrived too soon for the forward. Neymar’s absence could turn out to be crucial for the team as he remains their all-time leading scorer and scored eight goals in the four previous World Cup campaigns.

Although Ancelotti confirmed a positive update on Neymar’s injury, revealing that the forward is expected to resume training next week. His statement means that Neymar can be available for Brazil’s second match against Haiti on June 19. However, the coaching staff is unlikely to take any risk with the player.

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