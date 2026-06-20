FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Neymar Will Be Available For Fixture Against Scotland
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar will be available for Brazil’s last group stage clash against Scotland.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar will be available for Brazil’s final Group C fixture against Scotland. Neymar’s availability will be a major boost for the five-time World Champions in their title quest for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The 34-year-old forward has not played in any of Brazil’s matches after suffering a right calf injury while playing for Santos on May 17. Neymar missed Brazil’s 1-1 draw against Morocco in the opening game and was also on the sidelines for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Haiti in Philadelphia.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed after the win over Haiti that Neymar will be available for Brazil’s next match
Ancelotti confirms Neymar will play vs Scotland 👀🇧🇷#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/PiAOD54mxz— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 20, 2026
"Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday with the rest of the team. He will be available for the match against Scotland," Ancelotti said.
Neymar is yet to train with the squad in a full training session. He underwent medical tests earlier this week to assess the status of a calf injury and has been going through an individual rehabilitation programme.
Brazil suffered one more injury blow as Raphinha was forced off during the first half of the win over Haiti after suffering a hamstring injury. Ancelotti admitted after the match that the extent of the problem remains unclear.
"We need to evaluate him. We don't know the severity yet," Ancelotti said.
With the uncertainty around Raphinha’s fitness still looming, Brazil will need the services of their attacking forward.
In the match against Haiti, Matheus Cunha scored twice while Vinicius Junior also scored one goal as the team secured their first victory of the tournament and boosted their chances of advancing ahead into Group C.
Neymar is the leading goal-scorer for the country, scoring 79 goals from 129 appearances and will be playing his fourth World Cup. With Raphina’s presence in the match uncertain, Neymar is likely to play a key role in the match against Scotland in Miami Gardens on Wednesday.