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FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Neymar Will Be Available For Fixture Against Scotland

Neymar to be available for match against scotland ( AP )

Hyderabad: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar will be available for Brazil’s final Group C fixture against Scotland. Neymar’s availability will be a major boost for the five-time World Champions in their title quest for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 34-year-old forward has not played in any of Brazil’s matches after suffering a right calf injury while playing for Santos on May 17. Neymar missed Brazil’s 1-1 draw against Morocco in the opening game and was also on the sidelines for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Haiti in Philadelphia.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed after the win over Haiti that Neymar will be available for Brazil’s next match

"Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday with the rest of the team. He will be available for the match against Scotland," Ancelotti said.