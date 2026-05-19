ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup: Neymar Picked In Brazil Squad, Returns To National Team For First Time Since 2023

Hyderabad: With less than one month to go for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Brazil announced a 26-member squad for the marquee tournament. The five-time World Cup champions have included Neymar in the squad despite questions around his fitness.

Notably, Neymar is returning to the national side after a gap of two and a half years. Notably, coach Carlo Ancelotti had kept him out of the friendlies played by Brazil in the past, saying he is not fully fit to feature in these matches. However, he had also mentioned that if Neymar can prove his fitness, he will be considered for the selection in the World Cup squad.

Neymar was also eager to get a chance in the World Cup team. The former Barcelona and PSG player has even hinted that he wants to hang up his boots after playing in the 2026 World Cup. Finally, after overcoming a series of injuries, Brazil's all-time top scorer has won the coach's trust by proving himself in club football in recent times. All in all, the country of samba is going to 'The Greatest Show on Earth' with Neymar.

Ancelotti announced Brazil's 26-man squad at the Museum of the Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Fans erupted in excitement when Neymar, who has scored 79 goals for Brazil, was named in the squad. The 34-year-old forward will be playing in his fourth World Cup. Ancelotti said Neymar was included in the squad after a year of regular monitoring. He also said the Santos player is currently fit.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has also been included in the squad alongside Neymar. There were doubts about the star goalkeeper after he missed Liverpool's last 10 matches due to injury. But that was dispelled with the squad announcement. Ancelotti has also included star forward Rafinha, who ended his season with Barcelona midway through injury. However, Joao Pedro did not get a chance in the World Cup squad despite scoring a maximum of 15 goals and providing five assists for Chelsea this season. However, 19-year-old striker Andrik has made his way into the squad as expected.