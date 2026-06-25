ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Bosnia Beat Qatar To Reach World Cup Knockout Stages For First Time

Bosnia's Edin Dzeko, left, celebrates with Esmir Bajraktarevic after Qatar's Sultan Albrake scored an own goal during the World Cup Group B soccer match in Seattle, Wednesday, June 24, 2026 ( AP )

Seattle: Bosnia-Herzegovina reached the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time after beating 2022 hosts Qatar 3-1 in their final Group B match on Wednesday.

Bosnia finished on four points and hours after their game had completed, FIFA announced they will be one of the best eight third-placed teams to progress to the last 32.

Qatar meanwhile exit at the group stage, just as they did four years ago, but return home with the meagre consolation of having garnered a point this time as opposed to 2022 when they finished with none.

Goals from Bosnia's youngest ever World Cup player, 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic, and an own goal by Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada looked to have put the European side in the box seat.

However, Qatar made a game of it when 35-year-old Hassan al-Haydos, their most capped player, pulled one back late in the first-half. Ermin Mahmic then put the game beyond the Qataris when he scored for the second successive match in the 80th minute.

Bosnia flew out of the blocks as soon as the whistle went, testing Abunada twice inside the first four minutes.

First Abunada denied Ermedin Demirovic's fierce drive and then he tipped away Ivan Sunjic's shot. Bosnia's dominance finally paid off but it was not to be 40-year-old talisman Edin Dzeko who broke the deadlock but the sublimely-talented teenage left wing.