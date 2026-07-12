ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Bellingham Scores Twice To Lift England Past Haaland And Norway 2-1 And Into World Cup Semifinals

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. ( AP )

Miami Gardens: Jude Bellingham locked arms with teammate Harry Kane as England fans belted out the Beatles' "Hey Jude."

Bellingham certainly earned the serenade.

He scored twice on Saturday — an equalizer in the first half and the go-ahead goal in the third minute of extra time — to lift England past Norway 2-1 and into the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 2018.

The Real Madrid star has now matched Kane with six goals in this tournament, two behind France's Kylian Mbappé and Argentina's Lionel Messi and one shy of Norway's Erling Haaland, who was held scoreless by England. Bellingham also scored twice in the round of 16 as England beat co-host Mexico.

England, winner of the 1966 World Cup and facing pressure to return to the title match, is now one win away from getting there. The Three Lions will face either Argentina or Switzerland, who played Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

"The game is split into loads of different facets. Some of it is technical, tactical," Bellingham said. "For me, the biggest one is psychological and how you can manage setbacks, how you can manage adversity. This team showed yet again that they can do it and that's a really valuable skill and trait to have."

Not everyone was thrilled with England's performance.

"We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today," coach Thomas Tuchel said in a contentious interview with Fox Sports. "The result is fantastic. We're in the last four. It's amazing, but not happy with the performance ... in every sense."

Tuchel clarified in his news conference that he was "proud and happy" with how his squad has overcome adversity, but added, "I'm also a football coach and I also have demands. ... I think we can play faster. I think we can play more clinical."