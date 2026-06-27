FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium And Egypt Advance Into Round Of 32; Iran Denied Second Place In Group G With VAR Call
Belgium beat New Zealand with ease in their fixture, while the Iran vs Egypt match was a wild ride for the spectators.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST|
Updated : June 27, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Belgium beat New Zealand by 5-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash and advanced into the Round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. In another Group G, Iran and Egypt played a thrilling 1-1 draw, which included a controversial offside call. Belgium had moved to the next round with five points from three matches, while Egypt also cruised into the Round of 32 with five points. Iran are waiting for their status as the third-placed team to progress into the knockouts. Notably, Egypt has reached knockouts for the first time.
A total of eight third-placed teams are going to progress into the Round of 32, and Iran have bright chances of doing it considering their current status. They might have sealed their berth with a goal in the stoppage, but a controversial offside call cancelled out the goal, and Iran now have to wait for the confirmation of their knockout spot.
A final look at Group G 🔎#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2026
Late drama denies Iran the opportunity to secure a spot in the Round of 32
Both Iran and Egypt ensured an entertaining start to their fixture. Mahmoud Saber scored for Egypt in the fifth minute, but Ramin Rezaeian equalised for Iran in the 14th minute. After the scoreline was 1-1, both teams were trying to create an opportunity. Egypt was more dominant for the majority of the game, but in the last 15-20 minutes, Iran levlled up their game.
Iran’s second goal being ruled offside has sparked plenty of debate.— Fifa World © 2026 (@Waleedahmdd) June 27, 2026
From many angles it looked no offside, and fans are questioning the decision. Iran will feel hard done by after that call.#FIFAWorldCup #fifa_worldcup2026 #Iran 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/B8uG5QnQgu
Their strikes were denied by the goalpost multiple times in the last few minutes. But the decisive moment came in the 93rd minute.
Ramin Rezaeian scored a goal for Iran in stoppage time, and they thought that they had scored a late winner. However, VAR ruled the goal offside by a fine margin, and it became the controversial moment in the match as many on social media were stunned with the decision.
How can Iran still qualify?
Iran can qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, but their fate is not in their hands anymore, and they have to depend on the other results.
Iran advance if any one of these happens: Ghana beat Croatia, Austria beat Algeria, or Uzbekistan draw with or beat DR Congo. Iran are eliminated only if Croatia and Algeria both get at least a draw and DR Congo win. pic.twitter.com/TwiWh54ZkK— Sparked Sports (@SparkedSportsHQ) June 27, 2026
They are currently in the sixth position in the standings in the ranking of the best third-placed teams, with eight teams going into the Round of 32. Three groups are still to conclude, and Iran needs at least one remaining third-placed side to have a worse record than them. Iran have concluded the group stage with three points, a goal difference of zero and three goals scored.
One straightforward scenario would be if Argentina defeat Algeria. Other groups have complex combinations. For Example, Ghana would have to beat Croatia while Panama have to avoid a defeat to England by more than three goals.
If Algeria and Austria draw in Group J, DR Congo beat Uzbekistan, and Croatia gets at least a point against Ghana, then Iran would be out.
Egypt into knockouts for the first time
While Iran were frustrated with their potential winning goal denied, Egypt scripted history, qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time. They secured a second place in Group G and made it to the knockouts for the first time. Notably, they have achieved the feat 92 years after making their tournament debut in 1934. They have appeared four times (1934, 1990, 2018 and 2026) in the World Cup so far.