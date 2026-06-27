ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium And Egypt Advance Into Round Of 32; Iran Denied Second Place In Group G With VAR Call

Iran's goal was denied with a controversial offside call ( AP )

Hyderabad: Belgium beat New Zealand by 5-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash and advanced into the Round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. In another Group G, Iran and Egypt played a thrilling 1-1 draw, which included a controversial offside call. Belgium had moved to the next round with five points from three matches, while Egypt also cruised into the Round of 32 with five points. Iran are waiting for their status as the third-placed team to progress into the knockouts. Notably, Egypt has reached knockouts for the first time. A total of eight third-placed teams are going to progress into the Round of 32, and Iran have bright chances of doing it considering their current status. They might have sealed their berth with a goal in the stoppage, but a controversial offside call cancelled out the goal, and Iran now have to wait for the confirmation of their knockout spot. Late drama denies Iran the opportunity to secure a spot in the Round of 32

Both Iran and Egypt ensured an entertaining start to their fixture. Mahmoud Saber scored for Egypt in the fifth minute, but Ramin Rezaeian equalised for Iran in the 14th minute. After the scoreline was 1-1, both teams were trying to create an opportunity. Egypt was more dominant for the majority of the game, but in the last 15-20 minutes, Iran levlled up their game. Their strikes were denied by the goalpost multiple times in the last few minutes. But the decisive moment came in the 93rd minute.