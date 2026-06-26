ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament Shatters Attendance Record By Crossing 3.6 Million Mark

Hyderabad: The 2026 FIFA World Cup has impressed the spectators and has become the most-attended edition in history. The tournament surpassed the previous record set in the 1994 World Cup held in the USA. In short, the record set in the USA has been broken in the same country after a span of 32 years.

FIFA confirmed the new record during the Group E clash between Germany and Ecuador at MetLife Stadium, where the attendance crossed 3,605,357 after the conclusion of the 56 matches. It surpassed the previous mark of 3.587 million spectators set at the USA 1994.

The tournament has expanded from 52 matches in 1994 to 104 this edition. Stadiums have averaged more than 99 percent occupancy this time, and with 48 more matches to go, the final attendance figures are expected to go beyond the four million mark.

The landmark was achieved in a packed crowd of more than 80,000 in New Jersey as Ecuador knocked out Germany to get into the knockout stages of the tournament. Earlier in the competition, June 16 had set a single-day record attendance with more than 281,000 fans watching the matches held across three countries.

The tournament is known for its dazzling gameplay, 90 minutes of thrilling action and some magnificent goals. However, these edition will be known for one more thing in the common years - animals becoming FIFA World Cup 2026’s unofficial stars.

How have animals become the FIFA World Cup 2026’s unofficial stars?

From ducks leading fan parades and dogs dressed in team jerseys to hippos, tigers, and orangutans forecasting game results, these unlikely stars have become social media sensations and beloved symbols of football fever. The following are some of the unofficial stars in the tournament.

Merlin The Duck

Merlin, a 2-year-old duck, has become a global sensation after he was seen waddling around his home of Mexico City in a tiny form-fitting Team Mexico jersey. The duck was seen revelling in the festivities after Mexico’s first win in the tournament and has become a proud symbol of the team, overshadowing FIFA’s official Mexico mascot, Zayu the Jaguar.

Ostio The Dog

An 8-year-old rescue poodle mix has become a global sensation after arriving at Mexico’s opening match on the back of a cargo bicycle while being dressed in a Mexico jersey, sunglasses and a cap.