FIFA World Cup 2026 Award Winners List: Rodri, Kylian Mbappe Claim Top Honours
Spain lifted their second World Cup trophy, beating Argentina with a narrow lead in New Jersey.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 7:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: Spain won the FIFA World Cup 2026, beating Argentina thanks to a goal from Ferran Torres in the stoppage time of the second half. With Spain winning their first title since 2010 and their overall second World Cup title, the tournament concluded. After the fixture, an awards ceremony was held with players like Rodri and Kylian Mbappe claiming the top honours. Although Mbappe was not part of the final, he held the record for most goals in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
FIFA World Cup 2026 award winners list
Golden Ball - Rodri (Spain)
Golden Boot - Kylian Mbappe (France)
FIFA World Cup Final Man of the Match - Ferran Torres (Spain)
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7 clean sheets. adidas Golden Glove winner. ⭐@adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/mME9QEIgNj— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 20, 2026
FIFA Young Player Award - Pau Cubarsí (Spain)
FIFA Best Goalkeeper Award - Unai Simón (Spain)
FIFA Fair Play Trophy - The Netherlands
Mbappe wins the Golden Boot
Kylian Mbappe grabbed the Golden Boot thanks to his performance in the third-place match between France and England. The Frenchman became the first player ever to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice. He scored a total of 10 goals and provided four assists to top the list and win the honour, beating Lionel Messi, who had scored eight goals. Mbappe won two consecutive editions.
Rodri takes home the adidas Golden Ball 🏆@adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/duxTkrH5Bd— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 20, 2026
In the 2018 tournament, Harry Kane won the Golden Boot with six goals in his tally.
A special moment for a rising star ✨— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 20, 2026
Pau Cubarsí receives the FIFA Young Player Award presented by @aramco#FIFAWorldCup #YoungPlayerAward pic.twitter.com/UkLVMQGYHA
Spain repeats history after 16 years
Spain won their second title and first in 16 years, following their maiden title in 2010. Notably, it was the same scoreline (1-0) with which they had won the silverware in 2010, beating the Netherlands.
2026 ✍️ Spain#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Z9GZFy2sYS— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 20, 2026
In the final against Argentina, Spain dominated most of the game but wasn’t able to score a goal in regulation time. They denied the Argentinian side any chances, but were unable to finish the moves they made. Ferran Torres scored the winner in the 106th minute as the match went into extra time. Notably, in the final played 16 years earlier, Spain had won with a goal in extra time as well.