ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 Award Winners List: Rodri, Kylian Mbappe Claim Top Honours

Hyderabad: Spain won the FIFA World Cup 2026, beating Argentina thanks to a goal from Ferran Torres in the stoppage time of the second half. With Spain winning their first title since 2010 and their overall second World Cup title, the tournament concluded. After the fixture, an awards ceremony was held with players like Rodri and Kylian Mbappe claiming the top honours. Although Mbappe was not part of the final, he held the record for most goals in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA Best Goalkeeper Award - Unai Simón (Spain)

FIFA Fair Play Trophy - The Netherlands

Mbappe wins the Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe grabbed the Golden Boot thanks to his performance in the third-place match between France and England. The Frenchman became the first player ever to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice. He scored a total of 10 goals and provided four assists to top the list and win the honour, beating Lionel Messi, who had scored eight goals. Mbappe won two consecutive editions.

In the 2018 tournament, Harry Kane won the Golden Boot with six goals in his tally.

Spain repeats history after 16 years

Spain won their second title and first in 16 years, following their maiden title in 2010. Notably, it was the same scoreline (1-0) with which they had won the silverware in 2010, beating the Netherlands.

In the final against Argentina, Spain dominated most of the game but wasn’t able to score a goal in regulation time. They denied the Argentinian side any chances, but were unable to finish the moves they made. Ferran Torres scored the winner in the 106th minute as the match went into extra time. Notably, in the final played 16 years earlier, Spain had won with a goal in extra time as well.