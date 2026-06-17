ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria Register First World Cup Win In 36 Year With 3-1 Win Over Jordan

Hyderabad: Austria registered their first World Cup victory after 36 years, beating tournament debutants Jordan by 3-1 to start their campaign with a victory. Romano Schmid and Marko Arnautovic scored goals for Austria, while an own goal from Yazan Al-Arab helped them take their goal tally to three. Ali Olwan was the sole goal-scorer for Jordan.

Schmidt provided the team with a lead in the 21st minute as he finished an impressive buildup. Xaver Schlager provided a pass to Schmidt, and the Austrian striker struck a right-foot shot from the edge of the area to add to the goal tally. Jordan responded with a goal through Ali Olwan as he scored an equaliser in the 50th minute with a long run into the box on a counterattack.

The contest peaked in the second half as Australia appeared to take a lead as Arnautovic appeared to convert a corner kick, but VAR denied the goal, calling it a handball. The referee called a handball on Stefan Posch, whose arm touched the ball in the lead-up. Austria got another corner kick briefly, and the ball deflected off defender Yazan Al Arab in the 76th minute to give Austria a 2-1 lead.

Australia then capped off the match as Arnautovic converted a penalty in stoppage time to secure a 3-1 victory.