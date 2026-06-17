FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria Register First World Cup Win In 36 Year With 3-1 Win Over Jordan
Austria proved too strong for World Cup debutants Jordan, beating them by a margin of three goals.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Austria registered their first World Cup victory after 36 years, beating tournament debutants Jordan by 3-1 to start their campaign with a victory. Romano Schmid and Marko Arnautovic scored goals for Austria, while an own goal from Yazan Al-Arab helped them take their goal tally to three. Ali Olwan was the sole goal-scorer for Jordan.
Schmidt provided the team with a lead in the 21st minute as he finished an impressive buildup. Xaver Schlager provided a pass to Schmidt, and the Austrian striker struck a right-foot shot from the edge of the area to add to the goal tally. Jordan responded with a goal through Ali Olwan as he scored an equaliser in the 50th minute with a long run into the box on a counterattack.
The contest peaked in the second half as Australia appeared to take a lead as Arnautovic appeared to convert a corner kick, but VAR denied the goal, calling it a handball. The referee called a handball on Stefan Posch, whose arm touched the ball in the lead-up. Austria got another corner kick briefly, and the ball deflected off defender Yazan Al Arab in the 76th minute to give Austria a 2-1 lead.
Australia then capped off the match as Arnautovic converted a penalty in stoppage time to secure a 3-1 victory.
It was a crucial victory for Austria as they earned their first win in the tournament since beating the United States in a group-stage match in 1990. Jordan failed to become the first country to win its World Cup debut match since Senegal did the same in the 2002 edition against defending champion France.
Jordan will be back in Santa Clara for their match against Algeria, who suffered a 3- 0 defeat against Argentina, next Monday. Australia will face Lionel Messi and the Argentine team in the Dallas area on the matchday.
The Group dynamic might become interesting with teams like Argentina, Algeria and Australia stuck together.