Argentina Vs Cape Verde: Between Tactical Impotence And Heart Of A Champion That Knows How To Suffer
Argentino Juniors coach Alejandro Lino analyses the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between Argentina and Cape Verde.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 9:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: A match of extreme tension and absolute tactical attrition was what we witnessed in this decisive clash. Argentina took the pitch faithful to their playbook, setting up in their classic 4-4-2 formation. From the opening whistle, an excess of ball possession dominated the South Americans' actions. However, this possession lacked depth at times, running head-on into a highly well-designed defensive wall by Cape Verde, who crowded men in their own half by deploying a remarkably compact and hard-to-penetrate low double defensive line.
When the match was becoming increasingly sluggish and complex, and without needing to showcase their most brilliant collective version, the Albiceleste managed to break the deadlock. It came courtesy of Lionel Messi’s feet, who produced a flash of individual genius to send the ball into the back of the net, proving once again why he remains the best player in the world and the ultimate differential factor when collective ideas run dry.
Far from crumbling under the blow of conceding, Cape Verde absorbed the impact with admirable maturity. The African side did not betray their organised style and began to capitalise on Argentina's striking passivity after taking the lead. It was during this stretch of Albiceleste relaxation that Cape Verde grew bold enough to push their lines forward, stitched together direct play, and managed to breach the goal guarded by Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez to seal an equaliser that felt like a bucket of cold water. Following the equalising goal, the match's script radicalised dramatically. Cape Verde positioned itself even deeper into an extremely low block, hermetically closing off all spaces, making it an impossible mission to find the pathways needed to score a tie-breaker during the opening 90 minutes.
With legs pushed to the limit and drama running high, the encounter stretched into extra time. Throughout the overtime periods, the strategic development remained unalterable: no tactical adjustments modified the essence of the clash. Cape Verde continued to hold out with commendable physical discipline, while Argentina crashed time and again trying to penetrate an area that resembled an impossible labyrinth. The key to unlocking the bolt came via set pieces. Following a flawlessly executed corner kick, the Albiceleste managed to break the African resistance and found themselves ahead once more.
However, the script of this World Cup had a cinematic twist in store. Just a few minutes after the Argentine advantage, we were thrilled by what, in my judgment, stands as the finest goal of the entire tournament: a collective and individual masterpiece by Cape Verde that flew into the net to seal a new and dramatic equaliser. Argentina never imagined this would happen; the psychological blow was devastating.
Yet, the mystique of this team emerged precisely when football was lacking. Once again from a corner kick, in another act of pure persistence, came Argentina's definitive goal. The final minutes were a textbook definition of suffering: weathering the onslaught, begging for the final whistle, not shining at all, and not playing well. But they won. Argentina qualified for the next round because, beyond the glaring tactical imbalances and imprecisions, they possess a massive heart and a competitive pedigree that never stopped fighting.
"ESTO, ES A MI CRITERIO" COACH ALEJANDRO LINO
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