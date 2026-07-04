ETV Bharat / sports

Argentina Vs Cape Verde: Between Tactical Impotence And Heart Of A Champion That Knows How To Suffer

​Hyderabad: A match of extreme tension and absolute tactical attrition was what we witnessed in this decisive clash. Argentina took the pitch faithful to their playbook, setting up in their classic 4-4-2 formation. From the opening whistle, an excess of ball possession dominated the South Americans' actions. However, this possession lacked depth at times, running head-on into a highly well-designed defensive wall by Cape Verde, who crowded men in their own half by deploying a remarkably compact and hard-to-penetrate low double defensive line.

​When the match was becoming increasingly sluggish and complex, and without needing to showcase their most brilliant collective version, the Albiceleste managed to break the deadlock. It came courtesy of Lionel Messi’s feet, who produced a flash of individual genius to send the ball into the back of the net, proving once again why he remains the best player in the world and the ultimate differential factor when collective ideas run dry.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha (1) saves a free-kick from Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Argentina and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026 (AP)

​Far from crumbling under the blow of conceding, Cape Verde absorbed the impact with admirable maturity. The African side did not betray their organised style and began to capitalise on Argentina's striking passivity after taking the lead. It was during this stretch of Albiceleste relaxation that Cape Verde grew bold enough to push their lines forward, stitched together direct play, and managed to breach the goal guarded by Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez to seal an equaliser that felt like a bucket of cold water. Following the equalising goal, the match's script radicalised dramatically. Cape Verde positioned itself even deeper into an extremely low block, hermetically closing off all spaces, making it an impossible mission to find the pathways needed to score a tie-breaker during the opening 90 minutes.