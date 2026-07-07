FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Rallies To Beat Egypt 3-2, Reach Quarterfinals
The defending champions had trailed 2-0 after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and and Mostafa Zico at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 11:45 PM IST|
Updated : July 8, 2026 at 12:10 AM IST
ATLANTA: Argentina produced a stunning comeback to edge out Egypt in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico had Hossam Hassan’s Pharaohs on the cusp of one of the competition’s greatest upsets at Atlanta Stadium, but late goals from Christian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández changed the complexion of the game.
The defending champions had trailed 2-0 after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But Argentina got two late goals in four minutes from Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi to get back in the game.
Argentina will now await the Switzerland-Colombia winners in the quarter-finals. Earlier, defending champion Argentina trailed Egypt 1-0 at halftime. Lionel Messi had earlier missed the chance to level the match when his penalty was saved by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.
Messi also hit the post with a long-range free kick and Julian Alvarez thought he had put Argentina back into the match shortly before the break but his effort was pushed away by Shobeir.
Argentina was bidding to become the first back-to-back World Cup champion since Brazil in 1958 and ’62. The three-time champions were given a scare by Cape Verde in the last round, needing extra time to win 3-2.
Egypt has already made history by advancing to the round of 16 for the first time, having failed to get beyond the group stage on its four previous appearances.