ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Rallies To Beat Egypt 3-2, Reach Quarterfinals

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. ( AP )

ATLANTA: Argentina produced a stunning comeback to edge out Egypt in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico had Hossam Hassan’s Pharaohs on the cusp of one of the competition’s greatest upsets at Atlanta Stadium, but late goals from Christian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández changed the complexion of the game.

The defending champions had trailed 2-0 after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But Argentina got two late goals in four minutes from Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi to get back in the game.

Argentina will now await the Switzerland-Colombia winners in the quarter-finals. Earlier, defending champion Argentina trailed Egypt 1-0 at halftime. Lionel Messi had earlier missed the chance to level the match when his penalty was saved by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.