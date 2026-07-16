FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Edge England 2-1 From The Brink To Set Up Sunday Clash With Spain
Argentina pushed for an equalizer and the pressure eventually led to Fernandez scoring in the 85th minute.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:46 AM IST|
Updated : July 16, 2026 at 3:28 AM IST
Atlanta: Lionel Messi delivered for his teammates. With one more win, he’ll be delivering another World Cup trophy for Argentina. Messi didn’t add to his tournament-leading goal total, but the 39-year-old assisted on two late strikes that carried La Albiceleste to another stunning comeback for a 2-1 victory over England in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Eight days after an improbable rally against Egypt in the round of 16, Messi returned to Atlanta to produce another stellar moment in a career that might already be the best ever.
Defending champion Argentina rallied to beat England in a stunning display of grit and power. Trailing 1-0 going into the last five minutes of regulation time, Enzo Fernandez and substitute Lautaro Martinez scored for Argentina.
England was surely envisioning going for its first World Cup title since its only one six decades ago after a 55th-minute goal from Anthony Gordon.
But Messi and his blue-clad teammates, as they have shown over and over again, are never done. Now it’s on to face Spain in the final on Sunday with a chance at becoming the first repeat champion since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.
In the 85th minute, with England hanging on for dear life, Messi pushed out a short corner, immediately got the return pass and spotted Enzo Fernández lurking in the middle of the field, 25 yards from the goal. Fernández ripped a curling shot past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to even the score.
At that point, it seemed inevitable that Argentina would pull out the victory. The game resumed one of the biggest rivalries in international soccer and there was a raucous atmosphere in the stadium even before kickoff as both sets of fans tried to drown out the other team’s national anthem. Argentina will play Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.