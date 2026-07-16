ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Edge England 2-1 From The Brink To Set Up Sunday Clash With Spain

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates with Lionel Messi, right, after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. ( AP )

Atlanta: Lionel Messi delivered for his teammates. With one more win, he’ll be delivering another World Cup trophy for Argentina. Messi didn’t add to his tournament-leading goal total, but the 39-year-old assisted on two late strikes that carried La Albiceleste to another stunning comeback for a 2-1 victory over England in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Eight days after an improbable rally against Egypt in the round of 16, Messi returned to Atlanta to produce another stellar moment in a career that might already be the best ever.

Defending champion Argentina rallied to beat England in a stunning display of grit and power. Trailing 1-0 going into the last five minutes of regulation time, Enzo Fernandez and substitute Lautaro Martinez scored for Argentina.

England was surely envisioning going for its first World Cup title since its only one six decades ago after a 55th-minute goal from Anthony Gordon.