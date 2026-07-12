ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Advance Into Semis With Extra Time Goal Against Switzerland

Hyderabad: The Argentinian team emerged triumphant by 3-1 against Switzerland in a thrilling quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match headed into extra time, but the defending champions won the fixture by 3-1 thanks to an extra-time goal by Julian Alvarez at the Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City. With the win, Argentina has now set up the semifinal clash with England on Wednesday in Atlanta. Only two nations - Italy and Brazil have successfully defended a World Cup title earlier.

Alexis Mac Allister (10'), Julian Alvarez (112') and Lautaro Martinez (120+1') scored goals for Argentina, while Dan Ndoye (67') was the only goal-scorer for Switzerland.

1-1 in regulation time

Mac Allister headed a cross from Lionel Messi into the goal in the 10th minute to hand Argentina a lead early in the match. However, it wasn't a dominating show from the South American side, and Switzerland pulled one back at the 67th minute when Dan Ndoye scored one into the goalpost from close range.

The Swiss outfit lost Breel Embolo to a second yellow in the 72nd minute as VAR interfered. Argentina’s Leandro Paredes was earlier booked by the referee, but VAR identified it as a case of mistaken identity, and Embolo was given a second yellow for diving deliberately. Argentina pressed for the win in regulation time, and Lisandro Martinez had almost scored a goal, but his scissor-kick didn’t have the power to beat the keeper.