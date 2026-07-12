FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Advance Into Semis With Extra Time Goal Against Switzerland
The Argentinian team cruised into the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026, beating 10-man Switzerland 3-1.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 9:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Argentinian team emerged triumphant by 3-1 against Switzerland in a thrilling quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match headed into extra time, but the defending champions won the fixture by 3-1 thanks to an extra-time goal by Julian Alvarez at the Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City. With the win, Argentina has now set up the semifinal clash with England on Wednesday in Atlanta. Only two nations - Italy and Brazil have successfully defended a World Cup title earlier.
Alexis Mac Allister (10'), Julian Alvarez (112') and Lautaro Martinez (120+1') scored goals for Argentina, while Dan Ndoye (67') was the only goal-scorer for Switzerland.
1-1 in regulation time
Mac Allister headed a cross from Lionel Messi into the goal in the 10th minute to hand Argentina a lead early in the match. However, it wasn't a dominating show from the South American side, and Switzerland pulled one back at the 67th minute when Dan Ndoye scored one into the goalpost from close range.
The Semi-finals are set 👀#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 12, 2026
The Swiss outfit lost Breel Embolo to a second yellow in the 72nd minute as VAR interfered. Argentina’s Leandro Paredes was earlier booked by the referee, but VAR identified it as a case of mistaken identity, and Embolo was given a second yellow for diving deliberately. Argentina pressed for the win in regulation time, and Lisandro Martinez had almost scored a goal, but his scissor-kick didn’t have the power to beat the keeper.
Argentina fire two goals in extra time
After the 10-man Switzerland side pushed the match into extra time, Alvarez stole the show as he scored a brilliant goal from a long range in the 112th minute. After Alvarez scored the decisive goal, Switzerland pushed their bodies forward, and it left spaces for Argentina to exploit in the opposition half.
Argentina's extra time goals secures their Semi-final place! 💪#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 12, 2026
Lautaro Martinez capitalised on those gaps in the stoppage time to score the third Argentinian goal after a counterattack led by Lautaro Martinez.
First time in World Cup history
For the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup, the four semifinalists are the top four in the FIFA Rankings. Spain vs France will be played on July 14, while England vs Argentina will be on July 15.
Lionel Messi became the first player to record 10 World Cup assists after providing an assist against Alexis Mac Allister.