FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi To Lead Argentina’s Title Defence; Dybala Misses Out From The Roster
Argentina confirmed their 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Lionel Messi is all set to lead the defending champions.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 9:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: The wait for global football fans to get confirmation of Lionel Messi’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 finally got over as Argentina announced a 26-member squad. The 38-year-old will lead the title defence of the team in his sixth World Cup appearance. Notably, 17 players from the previous edition have returned to the squad, while the most notable omission is of Paulo Dybala.
Familiar faces and some notable absentees
A total of 17 players from the 2022 squad have been retained in the team, with head coach Lionel Scaloni opting for continuity. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi, and the formidable midfield duo of Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister will play a pivotal role in the team. Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, and Lautaro Martinez will also boost the squad depth.
🚨 OFFICIAL: Argentina World Cup squad! 🌎🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/odOIklQ5gw— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2026
The core of the squad remains intact, but there are a few notable exclusions. Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono, who is considered one of the brightest prospects in Argentine football, has been excluded from the roster. Emiliano Buendia and Roma star Paulo Dybala have also been omitted from the squad. Left-back Marcos Acuna has missed out on making the cut due to fitness issues.
Young prospects in the team
Scaloni has also announced a squad considering the future of Argentine football as he has named several young prospects in the squad. Valentin Barco, Nicolas Paz, and Giuliano Simeone have been included in the 26-member squad.
𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗿𝗲: the squad selected by Lionel Scaloni to defend our crown at the 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/IN5ZJ29bF0— Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) May 28, 2026
Also, forwards Jose Manuel Lopez and Thiago Almada will feature in the tournament for the first time.
Argentina in Group J
Argentina are in Group J with Algeria, Jordan and Austria. They will start their campaign on June 16 with the clash against Algeria. The team will then play against Jordan and Austria on June 28 and June 22, respectively.
Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2026
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Geronimo Rulli.
Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Facundo Medina,.
Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Valentín Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez.
Forwards: Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Nicolas Gonzalez, Jose Manuel Lopez, Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez, Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Paz,.