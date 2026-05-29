ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi To Lead Argentina’s Title Defence; Dybala Misses Out From The Roster

Hyderabad: The wait for global football fans to get confirmation of Lionel Messi’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 finally got over as Argentina announced a 26-member squad. The 38-year-old will lead the title defence of the team in his sixth World Cup appearance. Notably, 17 players from the previous edition have returned to the squad, while the most notable omission is of Paulo Dybala.

Familiar faces and some notable absentees

A total of 17 players from the 2022 squad have been retained in the team, with head coach Lionel Scaloni opting for continuity. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi, and the formidable midfield duo of Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister will play a pivotal role in the team. Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, and Lautaro Martinez will also boost the squad depth.

The core of the squad remains intact, but there are a few notable exclusions. Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono, who is considered one of the brightest prospects in Argentine football, has been excluded from the roster. Emiliano Buendia and Roma star Paulo Dybala have also been omitted from the squad. Left-back Marcos Acuna has missed out on making the cut due to fitness issues.

Young prospects in the team

Scaloni has also announced a squad considering the future of Argentine football as he has named several young prospects in the squad. Valentin Barco, Nicolas Paz, and Giuliano Simeone have been included in the 26-member squad.