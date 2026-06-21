ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Second-Most Saves And Goalkeeper With Most Games; List Of All Records Inked On Match Day 10

Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 witnessed another day of exciting football action with the players giving their best to lead the team to a victory. The Netherlands started the day with a dominating 5-1 win over Sweden in a Group F clash, which took them to the top of the standings.

Germany earned an injury-time win over the Ivory Coast by 2-1. They reached the knockout stages after a gap of 12 years. Curacao pulled off an upset by holding Ecuador to a goalless draw thanks to a heroic performance from their goalkeeper.

Japan signed off the day with a 4-0 victory over Tunisia. The following are the records inked on the 10th day of the tournament.

Netherlands vs Sweden

The Dutch side equalled their record for most goals in a FIFA World Cup match. This was the most goals scored by the Netherlands since their 5-1 win against Spain in 2014.

Brobby became the second Netherlands player to score a brace in his maiden World Cup start after Johnny Rep vs Uruguay in 1974.