FIFA World Cup 2026: Second-Most Saves And Goalkeeper With Most Games; List Of All Records Inked On Match Day 10
The FIFA World Cup 2026 saw thrilling action in football on the 10th day of the tournament, held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 witnessed another day of exciting football action with the players giving their best to lead the team to a victory. The Netherlands started the day with a dominating 5-1 win over Sweden in a Group F clash, which took them to the top of the standings.
Germany earned an injury-time win over the Ivory Coast by 2-1. They reached the knockout stages after a gap of 12 years. Curacao pulled off an upset by holding Ecuador to a goalless draw thanks to a heroic performance from their goalkeeper.
Matchday 10 ✔️#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2026
Japan signed off the day with a 4-0 victory over Tunisia. The following are the records inked on the 10th day of the tournament.
Netherlands vs Sweden
The Dutch side equalled their record for most goals in a FIFA World Cup match. This was the most goals scored by the Netherlands since their 5-1 win against Spain in 2014.
Three points secured for Oranje 🦁#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2026
Brobby became the second Netherlands player to score a brace in his maiden World Cup start after Johnny Rep vs Uruguay in 1974.
Germany vs Ivory Coast
Undav became the first German player since Miroslav Klose in 2002 to have scored in each of his first two World Cup matches.
Germany are locked in for the Round of 32 🔒#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2026
Germany’s goalkeeper Neuer became the goalie with the most World Cup games, surpassing France's Hugo Lloris (20). He also equalled Uwe Seeler’s appearances for Germany. Only Lothar Matthäus (25) and Miroslav Klose (24) have appeared in more World Cup matches for the German team.
Ecuador vs Curacao
Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room’s saves (15) are the most in a FIFA World Cup fixture (regulation time) by a goalkeeper that has kept a clean sheet.
It ends level at Kansas City Stadium 🤝#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2026
Tim Howard has the all-time record of 16 saves (Belgium vs USA in 2014).
Tunisia vs Japan
Japan earned their largest win in a FIFA World Cup game and also became the first Asian team to score four goals in a single match of the tournament.
Joy for Japan! 🇯🇵#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2026
Daichi Kamada scored Japan's fastest FIFA World Cup goal at 3 minutes and 27 seconds.