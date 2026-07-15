FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Script Huge Tournament Record With Clean Sheet Against France In Semifinals
Spain produced a dominating display against France in teh semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 9:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Spain dished out a masterclass performance against France in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas. They have now become the first finalist of the tournament and will play against the winner of the England vs Argentina match in the summit clash of the competition. Spain were brilliant in defence as they denied France, who are the highest goalscorers of the ongoing edition, from finding the back of the net. With this, they managed to reach a feat which was never achieved in the 96 years of the tournament's history
Most clean sheets in a single World Cup edition
Thanks to the goalkeeper Unai Simón’s excellence as the custodian of Spain’s goalpost, the team has registered six clean sheets in the tournament so far. With this, they have broken the record of most clean sheets kept by a team in a single FIFA World Cup campaign. They surpassed the tally of the Netherlands (1974), Italy (1990), Brazil (1994), France (1998) and Spain (2010) with a clean sheet against France in the semifinal.
|Team
|Tournament
|Clean Sheets
|Goalkeeper(s)
|Spain
|2026
|6
|Unai Simón
|Netherlands
|1974
|5
|Jan Jongbloed
|Italy
|1990
|5
|Walter Zenga
|Brazil
|1994
|5
|Cláudio Taffarel
|France
|1998
|5
|Fabien Barthez
|Spain
|2010
|5
|Iker Casillas
First team in 44 years to achieve rare double
Spain have become the second team in 96 years and the first in 44 years to achieve a massive World Cup record. Spain is the second team to reach two FIFA World Cup finals, being the reigning Euro Champions. They were the Euro 2008 champions when they won the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa. Now they are Euro 2024 champions and have reached the 2026 World Cup final.
West Germany was the first team to do it, ensuring 1974 and 1982 FIFA World Cup final appearances while being 1972 and 1980 Euro Champions, respectively.
Spain are one step closer to glory 🇪🇸#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2026
Other records in the match
France suffered their biggest loss in the knockout stages of the World Cup since the 1986 semifinals against West Germany (also a 0-2 defeat).
Spain has now scored the most penalty goals for any nation in a World Cup (17), overtaking the tally of England and France (16).
Kylian Mbappe failed to take a single shot on target for the first time in his last 9 FIFA World Cup matches (since the 2022 quarterfinals against England).