ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Script Huge Tournament Record With Clean Sheet Against France In Semifinals

Hyderabad: Spain dished out a masterclass performance against France in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas. They have now become the first finalist of the tournament and will play against the winner of the England vs Argentina match in the summit clash of the competition. Spain were brilliant in defence as they denied France, who are the highest goalscorers of the ongoing edition, from finding the back of the net. With this, they managed to reach a feat which was never achieved in the 96 years of the tournament's history

Most clean sheets in a single World Cup edition

Thanks to the goalkeeper Unai Simón’s excellence as the custodian of Spain’s goalpost, the team has registered six clean sheets in the tournament so far. With this, they have broken the record of most clean sheets kept by a team in a single FIFA World Cup campaign. They surpassed the tally of the Netherlands (1974), Italy (1990), Brazil (1994), France (1998) and Spain (2010) with a clean sheet against France in the semifinal.

Team Tournament Clean Sheets Goalkeeper(s) Spain 2026 6 Unai Simón Netherlands 1974 5 Jan Jongbloed Italy 1990 5 Walter Zenga Brazil 1994 5 Cláudio Taffarel France 1998 5 Fabien Barthez Spain 2010 5 Iker Casillas

First team in 44 years to achieve rare double