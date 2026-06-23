ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Eliminates Jordan With First Tournament Win Since 2014

Algeria's Amine Gouiri (9) celebrates with their supporters after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria ( AP )

Hyderabad: Algeria bounced back after trailing by one goal in the match against Jordan to win the game 2-1 in the Group J clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026. As a result, Jordan has been eliminated from the group stage of the tournament. Also, the occasion marked Algeria’s first World Cup win since 2014. Second-half substitute Nadhir Benbouali converted a corner kick with a header in the 69th minute, while Amine Gouiri scored the match-winning goal in the 82nd minute to help his team secure a victory. Jordan had a strong start to the match as they were leading in the first half thanks to a goal from Nizar Al Rashdan. However, they were unable to absorb the pressure from Algeria in the second half and crumbled to a 2-1 loss.