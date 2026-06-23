FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Eliminates Jordan With First Tournament Win Since 2014
Goals from Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri helped Algeria script a comeback after trailing by one goal.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST|
Updated : June 23, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: Algeria bounced back after trailing by one goal in the match against Jordan to win the game 2-1 in the Group J clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026. As a result, Jordan has been eliminated from the group stage of the tournament. Also, the occasion marked Algeria’s first World Cup win since 2014.
Second-half substitute Nadhir Benbouali converted a corner kick with a header in the 69th minute, while Amine Gouiri scored the match-winning goal in the 82nd minute to help his team secure a victory.
Jordan had a strong start to the match as they were leading in the first half thanks to a goal from Nizar Al Rashdan. However, they were unable to absorb the pressure from Algeria in the second half and crumbled to a 2-1 loss.
A two-goal turnaround 🇩🇿#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/fCubBsz0KB— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 23, 2026
Notably, this was the first time Algeria had ever won a World Cup game after conceding the first goal. They had registered seven losses and two draws in a similar scenario previously.
Algeria had suffered a 3-0 loss in their opening fixture against Argentina but bounced back with a win over Jordan. They can finish second in Group J by beating Austria in their last match and secure a spot in the Round of 32. Jordan had started the tournament with a 3-1 defeat to Austria, but the second straight loss knocked them out of the tournament.
Matchday 12 ✔️#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 23, 2026
The momentum of the match swung in Algeria's favour in the second half as Riyad Mahrez found Benbouali in the middle of the box on the corner kick and the latter headed it into the goal.
Algeria dominated the overall game, and the statistics also show the same. Algeria had 17 shots in total, and eight of them were on target. On the other hand, Jordan took eight shots, and four of them were on target.