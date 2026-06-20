ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria File Complaint Over Referee's Decision On Messi Tackle

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi gestures after a foul on Algeria's defender #02 Aissa Mandi during the 2026 World Cup Group J football match between Argentina and Algeria at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City on June 16, 2026. ( AFP )

Paris: Algeria have lodged a complaint with FIFA over "refereeing injustice" in their opening World Cup loss to Argentina, particularly a tackle by Lionel Messi, an Algerian football federation source told AFP on Friday. Messi caught Algeria defender Aissa Mandi on the calf with a studs-up challenge from behind in the 30th minute of Tuesday's match but was not booked.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who had already given reigning world champions Argentina the lead, went on to score a hat-trick. "The complaint primarily concerns Messi's challenge, which deserved a red card, in everyone's opinion," said the federation source. "There were also two elbow incidents... Both of which warranted dismissals."

Algeria face Jordan in their second match on Monday, before completing their Group J campaign against Austria on Saturday, June 27. "We are not saying that the Argentine team was not strong, but we cannot remain silent in the face of injustice," the source added when asked why Algeria decided to file a complaint.