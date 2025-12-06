ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA Unveils 2026 World Cup Group Match-Ups; Venue And Fixture Announcement On Saturday

The announcement was made during an event held at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in front of nearly 2000 guests, with millions more watching around the world. "Twelve groups of four teams for the game-changing 23rd edition of the tournament were determined. In-depth coverage and analysis of the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is available now at FIFA.com," stated an official release.

FIFA confirmed 12 groups of four teams each for the 23rd edition of the tournament, which will be hosted across United States, Canada and Mexico. The updated format will feature a total of 104 matches.

Hyderabad: In a major update for football fans across the globe, FIFA has announced the group match-ups for the 2026 World Cup after the final draw in Washington DC on Friday evening.

The full reveal of match venues and kick-off times for the tournament will take place in a live global broadcast on Saturday (December 6) at 12:00 EST (18:00 CET) from Washington DC. Fans across the host countries and around the world can watch the show at FIFA.com.

With excitement building across the three host nations and the 16 vibrant Host Cities and nearly two million tickets already sold, the unveiling of the updated match schedule is set to mark another milestone on the way to what will be a truly game-changing FIFA World Cup.

Three months back, FIFA had unveiled the official ball for the 2026 World Cup. The ball named 'Trionda' is made by Adidas and refers to the joint hosting of the tournament by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The ball features bright red, green and blue graphics paying homage to the US, Mexico and Canada. The ball also features iconography from each country, including the American star, Canadian maple leaf and a Mexican eagle, and also has gold embellishments in homage to the FIFA World Cup trophy.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had said that Adidas is proud to present Trionda and that the ball reflects the unity and enthusiasm of the host countries. The name of the ball is a combination of two Spanish words. In Spanish, tri means three, and onda means wave or vibe.