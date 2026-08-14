Sigh Of Relief For Gianni Infantino! FIFA President Receives Backing Of Six Arab Federations
After a total of three continental football federations wrote a letter against the FIFA president, six Arab federations have shown him support.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has received some good news amidst the scathing criticism he is receiving after the failure of his FIFA World Cup sell-off plan. The heads of six Arab soccer federations have backed Infantino with "full support" and "confidence" as he fights to keep his job in the middle of the ongoing controversy.
Joint statement from six Arab federations
Six Arab federations include 2030 World Cup co-host Morocco, Qatar, Egypt, Mauritania, Lebanon and Sudan. Notably, four of them are FIFA council members.
"We, the undersigned leaders of our respective football associations, express our full support for Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, and reaffirm our confidence in his leadership and continued commitment to the development of football worldwide," a joint statement read, as quoted by PTI.
🚨 Six Arab Federations Rally Behind Infantino Amid FIFA Governance Crisis— NOT SOCCER ⚽ (@itsNotsoccerhq) August 14, 2026
Gianni Infantino has secured a significant show of regional support as six Arab football federations issued a joint statement offering their full backing to the under-fire FIFA president.
The federations… pic.twitter.com/GaM5jPvRbm
"We deeply appreciate Infantino's sustained efforts to advance football globally, expand opportunities across all regions and strengthen the game's role in bringing people and communities together,” it added.
The statement said the signatories "look forward to continuing our close cooperation with him towards a stronger and more prosperous future for world football, expanding opportunities and further enhancing Arab football's contribution to the global game."
Why is Infantino being criticised?
The criticism around Infantino stems from his recent plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors. Although he withdrew the plan after facing backlash from global soccer officials and federations, his position as FIFA president is in jeopardy.
Three football federations oppose Infantino
UEFA in collaboration with CONCACAF and the AFC, issued an open letter on Monday calling Infantino’s plan to sell a World Cup stake a "fundamental breach of trust" and ‘deception’. Also, football federations from England, Wales, Ireland and New Zealand have withdrawn their support for the re-election of Infantino as FIFA president.
FIFA president’s position in danger
Infantino has been the chief of FIFA since 2016 and seemed to be sure of being re-elected to the post next year in Morocco. However, the recent sequence of events might have put his appointment as the FIFA Chairman in jeopardy.