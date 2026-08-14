ETV Bharat / sports

Sigh Of Relief For Gianni Infantino! FIFA President Receives Backing Of Six Arab Federations

Hyderabad: FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has received some good news amidst the scathing criticism he is receiving after the failure of his FIFA World Cup sell-off plan. The heads of six Arab soccer federations have backed Infantino with "full support" and "confidence" as he fights to keep his job in the middle of the ongoing controversy.

Joint statement from six Arab federations

Six Arab federations include 2030 World Cup co-host Morocco, Qatar, Egypt, Mauritania, Lebanon and Sudan. Notably, four of them are FIFA council members.

"We, the undersigned leaders of our respective football associations, express our full support for Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, and reaffirm our confidence in his leadership and continued commitment to the development of football worldwide," a joint statement read, as quoted by PTI.

"We deeply appreciate Infantino's sustained efforts to advance football globally, expand opportunities across all regions and strengthen the game's role in bringing people and communities together,” it added.