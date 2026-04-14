FIFA President Gianni Infantino Mourns Tragic Death Of Ghana Footballer Dominic Frimpong
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has offered condolences after the tragic death of a Ghana footballer in a bus attack.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has offered condolences after the tragic demise of Berekum Chelsea footballer Dominic Frimpong. He was killed in a reported attack after the team’s Ghana Premier League clash against former champions FC Samartex 1996. The 20-year-old lost his life in a tragic incident that involved the team bus being attacked while returning from the Ghana Premier League fixture.
The statement from the Ghana Premier League revealed that masked people with armed guns and assault rifles attacked the bus.
The club said that the Masked attackers armed with guns and assault rifles ambushed the bus as the driver attempted to reverse it. The players and staff members hid in nearby bushes to save their lives. Unfortunately, Frimpong was critically injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
🚨 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Ghanaian forward Dominic Frimpong has tragically died following an armed attack. 😢🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/osVFsjXWvR— KING OF GOALS (@KingUnited100) April 13, 2026
"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Berekum Chelsea Football Club's Dominic Frimpong following a reported attack on the team while returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture."On behalf of the global football community and everyone at FIFA, we send our condolences to his family, friends, everyone at Berekum Chelsea FC and all those who knew him," Infantino said in a statement he shared on Instagram.
❤️ A message of condolence from FIFA President Gianni Infantino following the tragic passing of Dominic Frimpong. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/90qMgNnc4j— 🇬🇭 Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) April 14, 2026
The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) offered condolences after the tragic death of the footballer.
"It is with profound sadness that I learned of the armed robbery attack on the bus of Berekum Chelsea, returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old winger, Dominic Frimpong. Please pass my personal and CAF's deepest condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Dominic Frimpong and to the Ghana Football Association," he wrote. The Football Association remains in constant communication with the club and relevant authorities, including the Ghana Police Service, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the attack,” he wrote in an official letter addressed to Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.