ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Mourns Tragic Death Of Ghana Footballer Dominic Frimpong

Hyderabad: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has offered condolences after the tragic demise of Berekum Chelsea footballer Dominic Frimpong. He was killed in a reported attack after the team’s Ghana Premier League clash against former champions FC Samartex 1996. The 20-year-old lost his life in a tragic incident that involved the team bus being attacked while returning from the Ghana Premier League fixture.

The statement from the Ghana Premier League revealed that masked people with armed guns and assault rifles attacked the bus.

The club said that the Masked attackers armed with guns and assault rifles ambushed the bus as the driver attempted to reverse it. The players and staff members hid in nearby bushes to save their lives. Unfortunately, Frimpong was critically injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.