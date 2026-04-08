ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA Launches Disciplinary Action Against Spain Over Islamophobic Chants

Hyderabad: FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over the incident of Spanish fans chanting anti-Islamic and racist slogans during a friendly match between Spain and Egypt, according to a report by ESPN.

"FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the RFEF for the incidents in the friendly against Egypt," a spokesperson from the governing body confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Insulting chants during the match

The incident took place during a match at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on March 31. Reports indicate that the slogan "If you don't jump, you're a Muslim" was repeatedly chanted from parts of the stadium. In addition, fans booed during the Egyptian national anthem and chanted slogans such as "Catholic Spain, not Muslim Spain." Despite warnings against racism through announcements and screens in the stadium, the fans ignored it.