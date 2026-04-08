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FIFA Launches Disciplinary Action Against Spain Over Islamophobic Chants

FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish Football Federation over Islamophobic Chants in a friendly against Egypt.

FIFA launch legal proceedings
File Photo: Spain vs Egypt football freindly (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 8, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over the incident of Spanish fans chanting anti-Islamic and racist slogans during a friendly match between Spain and Egypt, according to a report by ESPN.

"FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the RFEF for the incidents in the friendly against Egypt," a spokesperson from the governing body confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Insulting chants during the match

The incident took place during a match at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on March 31. Reports indicate that the slogan "If you don't jump, you're a Muslim" was repeatedly chanted from parts of the stadium. In addition, fans booed during the Egyptian national anthem and chanted slogans such as "Catholic Spain, not Muslim Spain." Despite warnings against racism through announcements and screens in the stadium, the fans ignored it.

Meanwhile, Spain's young star Lamine Yamal condemned the incident in extreme language. Yamal himself is a Muslim, and the star stated on Instagram that this action of the fans hurt him. "Mocking religion is completely ignorant and racist. This cannot be tolerated," Yamal said.

The fact that the player returned to the tunnel directly after the match without greeting the audience as a sign of protest was a big discussion. Prominent players, including Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, came out in support of Yamal.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the incident "unacceptable." He said such discriminatory acts undermine the country's dignity and that racism has no place in Spain. Justice Minister Felix Bolaños also called for strict action. The Egyptian Football Association called the incident "outrageous racism" but said it would not affect sporting relations between the two countries.

Legal action and potential consequences

The Catalan police and the prosecutor's office have opened an investigation into the incident, treating it as a hate crime. The Spanish federation could face heavy fines or even restrictions on spectators at future matches through FIFA's disciplinary measures. The match ended in a goalless draw, which saw Spain lose its top spot in the FIFA rankings. Such incidents are a major setback for the country as it prepares to host the 2030 World Cup.

TAGGED:

SPANISH FOOTBALL FEDERATION
FIFA SPANISH FOOTBALL FEDERATION
FIFA SPAIN FOOTBALL FEDERATION
FIFA DISCIPLINARY ACTION SPAIN

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