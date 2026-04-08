FIFA Launches Disciplinary Action Against Spain Over Islamophobic Chants
FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish Football Federation over Islamophobic Chants in a friendly against Egypt.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over the incident of Spanish fans chanting anti-Islamic and racist slogans during a friendly match between Spain and Egypt, according to a report by ESPN.
"FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the RFEF for the incidents in the friendly against Egypt," a spokesperson from the governing body confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.
Insulting chants during the match
The incident took place during a match at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on March 31. Reports indicate that the slogan "If you don't jump, you're a Muslim" was repeatedly chanted from parts of the stadium. In addition, fans booed during the Egyptian national anthem and chanted slogans such as "Catholic Spain, not Muslim Spain." Despite warnings against racism through announcements and screens in the stadium, the fans ignored it.
🚨 Lamine Yamal statement.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2026
“𝐈 𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐦, 𝐚𝐥𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐡.
Yesterday in the stadium, the chant “the one who doesn’t boo is Muslim” was heard. I know it was aimed at the rival team and it wasn’t something against me — but as a Muslim, it doesn’t stop being a… pic.twitter.com/xsWOpKuJ8V
Meanwhile, Spain's young star Lamine Yamal condemned the incident in extreme language. Yamal himself is a Muslim, and the star stated on Instagram that this action of the fans hurt him. "Mocking religion is completely ignorant and racist. This cannot be tolerated," Yamal said.
The fact that the player returned to the tunnel directly after the match without greeting the audience as a sign of protest was a big discussion. Prominent players, including Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, came out in support of Yamal.
Statement 🔴📝— EFA.eg (@EFA) April 1, 2026
The Egyptian Football Association strongly condemns the reprehensible racist incident that occurred at the Espanyol Stadium in Barcelona during our national team’s friendly match against Spain.
A number of spectators in the stands were observed chanting racist…
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the incident "unacceptable." He said such discriminatory acts undermine the country's dignity and that racism has no place in Spain. Justice Minister Felix Bolaños also called for strict action. The Egyptian Football Association called the incident "outrageous racism" but said it would not affect sporting relations between the two countries.
Legal action and potential consequences
The Catalan police and the prosecutor's office have opened an investigation into the incident, treating it as a hate crime. The Spanish federation could face heavy fines or even restrictions on spectators at future matches through FIFA's disciplinary measures. The match ended in a goalless draw, which saw Spain lose its top spot in the FIFA rankings. Such incidents are a major setback for the country as it prepares to host the 2030 World Cup.
🚨🚨| BREAKING: FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish Federation after racist and Islamophobic chants from fans during the match vs Egypt.— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 7, 2026
The chants of 'Anyone who doesn't jump is a Muslim' during the match against Egypt will be investigated.
[@marca] pic.twitter.com/Qm5y9f9vts